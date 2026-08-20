Centro Piacentiniano / CN10 architetti

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Bergamo, Italy
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Architects: CN10 architetti srl
- Area: 15000 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Giacomo Albo
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Lead Architects: Gianluca Gelmini
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- Category: Public Space, Public Architecture
- Lead Team: Ginluca Gelmini
- Urban Planning: Mariola Peretti
- Landscape Architecture: Luigino Pirola, Simone Zenoni
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Carlo Peretti
- Architecture Offices: Elena Franchioni
- City: Bergamo
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. The project was based on an extensive preliminary analysis which combined the study, mapping and measurement of the material city (shapes, stratifications, layouts, measurements, constituent elements of the landscape…).