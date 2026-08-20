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Centro Piacentiniano / CN10 architetti

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Centro Piacentiniano / CN10 architetti - Image 2 of 28Centro Piacentiniano / CN10 architetti - Exterior Photography, CourtyardCentro Piacentiniano / CN10 architetti - Exterior Photography, Garden, Arcade, Column, CourtyardCentro Piacentiniano / CN10 architetti - Exterior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardCentro Piacentiniano / CN10 architetti - More Images+ 23

Curated by Nina Vuga

Public Space, Public Architecture
Bergamo, Italy
  • Architects: CN10 architetti srl
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Giacomo Albo
  • Lead Architects: Gianluca Gelmini
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Centro Piacentiniano / CN10 architetti - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Giacomo Albo

Text description provided by the architects. The project was based on an extensive preliminary analysis which combined the study, mapping and measurement of the material city (shapes, stratifications, layouts, measurements, constituent elements of the landscape…).

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Cite: "Centro Piacentiniano / CN10 architetti" 20 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183569/centro-piacentiniano-cn10-architetti> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Giacomo Albo

皮亚琴蒂尼中心 / CN10 architetti

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