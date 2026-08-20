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Chenhu Migratory Bird Observation Tower / Xiang Architects

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Chenhu Migratory Bird Observation Tower / Xiang Architects - Image 2 of 20Chenhu Migratory Bird Observation Tower / Xiang Architects - Exterior PhotographyChenhu Migratory Bird Observation Tower / Xiang Architects - Image 4 of 20Chenhu Migratory Bird Observation Tower / Xiang Architects - Image 5 of 20Chenhu Migratory Bird Observation Tower / Xiang Architects - More Images+ 15

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Pavilion
Wuhan, China
  • Category: Pavilion
  • Project Architect: Qin Chuan
  • Structural Design: Zhang Zhun, Xu Yue
  • Steel Structure & Curtain Wall Detail Design And Fabrication: Zhou Jia, Cheng Weiting, Liang Zhe, Wu Shiwei, Lin Yao, Zhou Xing, Xin Hongqing, Wu Guo
  • Clients: Wuhan Urban Construction Investment Group Co., Ltd.
  • City: Wuhan
  • Country: China
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Text description provided by the architects. Situated within Wuhan's Chenhu Wetland, the Migratory Bird Observation Tower is perched on Xianglushan, a natural promontory rising 22 metres above sea level. This vantage point offers sweeping views of Tonghu, the Tongshun River, and a sprawling marshland that serves as a vital sanctuary for over 100,000 migratory birds every winter. Rather than treating the tower as a mere functional route to a viewpoint, the project reimagines the act of ascending as a core part of the landscape experience. The design moves away from the efficiency of a "quick climb," focusing instead on how the body moves through space to build a deeper connection with the surroundings.

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Cite: "Chenhu Migratory Bird Observation Tower / Xiang Architects" 20 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183561/chenhu-migratory-bird-observation-tower-xiang-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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