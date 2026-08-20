Chenhu Migratory Bird Observation Tower / Xiang Architects

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Architects: Xiang Architects
- Area: 303 m²
- Year: 2026
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Lead Architect: Xiang Nan
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- Category: Pavilion
- Project Architect: Qin Chuan
- Structural Design: Zhang Zhun, Xu Yue
- Steel Structure & Curtain Wall Detail Design And Fabrication: Zhou Jia, Cheng Weiting, Liang Zhe, Wu Shiwei, Lin Yao, Zhou Xing, Xin Hongqing, Wu Guo
- Clients: Wuhan Urban Construction Investment Group Co., Ltd.
- City: Wuhan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Situated within Wuhan's Chenhu Wetland, the Migratory Bird Observation Tower is perched on Xianglushan, a natural promontory rising 22 metres above sea level. This vantage point offers sweeping views of Tonghu, the Tongshun River, and a sprawling marshland that serves as a vital sanctuary for over 100,000 migratory birds every winter. Rather than treating the tower as a mere functional route to a viewpoint, the project reimagines the act of ascending as a core part of the landscape experience. The design moves away from the efficiency of a "quick climb," focusing instead on how the body moves through space to build a deeper connection with the surroundings.