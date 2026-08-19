House in São Paulo / André Vainer Arquitetos

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Architects: André Vainer Arquitetos
- Area: 5920 ft²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Pedro Napolitano Prata
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Manufacturers: Coral, Deca, FÓRMICA BRASIL, REKA
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Lead Architect: André Vainer
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- Category: Houses
- Co Author: Gabriela Fuganholi
- Collaborator: Tiago Wright van Deursen
- Concrete Structure: Eng. Eduardo Duprat – Benedicts Engenharia
- Lighting: Anna Turra
- Electrical And Plumbing Systems: Dlameza Engenharia
- Landscaping: André Paoliello
- Air Conditioning: Logiproject
- Acoustics: Sonic Arts - Eng. Renato Cipriano
- Security: Project System
- Frames: AMX Esquadrias
- Carpentry Shop: Marcenaria da Fazenda
- Construction: Átimo Brasil
- City: Alto de Pinheiros
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The house occupies a flat, well-oriented lot, with the building set along the neighboring property line and the front setback to form an L-shaped floor plan This leaves a large open courtyard at the center of the site. Openings face east, north, and west, bringing sunlight into the interiors throughout the day.