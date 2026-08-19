House in São Paulo / André Vainer Arquitetos

+ 23

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Co Author: Gabriela Fuganholi

Collaborator: Tiago Wright van Deursen

Concrete Structure: Eng. Eduardo Duprat – Benedicts Engenharia

Lighting: Anna Turra

Electrical And Plumbing Systems: Dlameza Engenharia

Landscaping: André Paoliello

Air Conditioning: Logiproject

Acoustics: Sonic Arts - Eng. Renato Cipriano

Security: Project System

Frames: AMX Esquadrias

Carpentry Shop: Marcenaria da Fazenda

Construction: Átimo Brasil

City: Alto de Pinheiros

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house occupies a flat, well-oriented lot, with the building set along the neighboring property line and the front setback to form an L-shaped floor plan This leaves a large open courtyard at the center of the site. Openings face east, north, and west, bringing sunlight into the interiors throughout the day.