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House in São Paulo / André Vainer Arquitetos

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House in São Paulo / André Vainer Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyHouse in São Paulo / André Vainer Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Shelving, ChairHouse in São Paulo / André Vainer Arquitetos - Image 4 of 28House in São Paulo / André Vainer Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairHouse in São Paulo / André Vainer Arquitetos - More Images+ 23

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses
Alto de Pinheiros, Brazil
  • Architects: André Vainer Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5920 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Napolitano Prata
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Coral, Deca, FÓRMICA BRASIL, REKA
  • Lead Architect: André Vainer
  • Category: Houses
  • Co Author: Gabriela Fuganholi
  • Collaborator: Tiago Wright van Deursen
  • Concrete Structure: Eng. Eduardo Duprat – Benedicts Engenharia
  • Lighting: Anna Turra
  • Electrical And Plumbing Systems: Dlameza Engenharia
  • Landscaping: André Paoliello
  • Air Conditioning: Logiproject
  • Acoustics: Sonic Arts - Eng. Renato Cipriano
  • Security: Project System
  • Frames: AMX Esquadrias
  • Carpentry Shop: Marcenaria da Fazenda
  • Construction: Átimo Brasil
  • City: Alto de Pinheiros
  • Country: Brazil
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House in São Paulo / André Vainer Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Text description provided by the architects. The house occupies a flat, well-oriented lot, with the building set along the neighboring property line and the front setback to form an L-shaped floor plan This leaves a large open courtyard at the center of the site. Openings face east, north, and west, bringing sunlight into the interiors throughout the day.

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Cite: "House in São Paulo / André Vainer Arquitetos" [Casa em São Paulo / André Vainer Arquitetos] 19 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183558/house-in-sao-paulo-andre-vainer-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pedro Napolitano Prata

圣保罗住宅 / André Vainer Arquitetos

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