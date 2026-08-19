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Waankarn Restaurant / Studio Locomotive

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Curated by Miwa Negoro

Restaurants & Bars, Community
Phang Nga, Thailand
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© Pichan Sujaritsatit

Text description provided by the architects. Studio Locomotive realises the hospitality facility as a hyperlocal threshold that extends beyond conventional leisure. For the recreational diners visiting Khao Lak, the restaurant serves as an invitation to discover the intricacies of local identity through careful readings of Takua Pa's localized architectural efficiency and traceable vernacular integrity.

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Studio Locomotive
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WoodSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsPublic ArchitectureCommunityThailand

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WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsPublic ArchitectureCommunityThailand
Cite: "Waankarn Restaurant / Studio Locomotive" 19 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183528/waankarn-restaurant-studio-locomotive> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pichan Sujaritsatit

Waankarn 餐厅 / Studio Locomotive

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