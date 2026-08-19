Waankarn Restaurant / Studio Locomotive

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Text description provided by the architects. Studio Locomotive realises the hospitality facility as a hyperlocal threshold that extends beyond conventional leisure. For the recreational diners visiting Khao Lak, the restaurant serves as an invitation to discover the intricacies of local identity through careful readings of Takua Pa's localized architectural efficiency and traceable vernacular integrity.