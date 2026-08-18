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Porfirio Building / ViGa Arquitectos

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Porfirio Building / ViGa Arquitectos - Image 2 of 23Porfirio Building / ViGa Arquitectos - Image 3 of 23Porfirio Building / ViGa Arquitectos - Image 4 of 23Porfirio Building / ViGa Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, BalconyPorfirio Building / ViGa Arquitectos - More Images+ 18

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Apartments
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: ViGa Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  460
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ángela Vizcarra, Christian Ortega
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cristales, Estructura Concreto, Grupo Joben, Madera general
  • Lead Architects: Ángela Vizcarra, Alberto García Valladares
  • Category: Apartments
  • Design Team: Ariadna Gutiérrez, Brisa Herrera, Julio Romero
  • Landscape Architecture: Patio
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Grupo SAI
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Grupo MEB
  • City: Ciudad de México
  • Country: Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Porfirio Building / ViGa Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Ángela Vizcarra

Text description provided by the architects. PORFIRIO takes a clear stance on the consolidated city: to densify without losing identity. Located less than a hundred meters from Parque Hundido, the project recognizes not only an environmental value in its immediate context, but also a material memory linked to the clay extraction that gave rise to the Noche Buena neighborhood. The complex is organized around two vertical volumes articulated by a horizontal base that integrates housing and commerce, establishing an active relationship with the street. Rather than an isolated object, the project acts as a piece of urban fabric: the ground-floor retail space, with independent access on Porfirio Díaz Avenue, extends public life, while the housing rises to preserve its privacy without disconnecting from the surroundings.

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Cite: "Porfirio Building / ViGa Arquitectos" [Edificio Porfirio / ViGa Arquitectos] 18 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183519/porfirio-building-viga-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ángela Vizcarra

Edificio Porfirio / ViGa Arquitectos

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