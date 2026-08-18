Porfirio Building / ViGa Arquitectos

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Architects: ViGa Arquitectos
- Area: 460 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ángela Vizcarra, Christian Ortega
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Manufacturers: Cristales, Estructura Concreto, Grupo Joben, Madera general
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Lead Architects: Ángela Vizcarra, Alberto García Valladares
- Category: Apartments
- Design Team: Ariadna Gutiérrez, Brisa Herrera, Julio Romero
- Landscape Architecture: Patio
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Grupo SAI
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Grupo MEB
- City: Ciudad de México
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. PORFIRIO takes a clear stance on the consolidated city: to densify without losing identity. Located less than a hundred meters from Parque Hundido, the project recognizes not only an environmental value in its immediate context, but also a material memory linked to the clay extraction that gave rise to the Noche Buena neighborhood. The complex is organized around two vertical volumes articulated by a horizontal base that integrates housing and commerce, establishing an active relationship with the street. Rather than an isolated object, the project acts as a piece of urban fabric: the ground-floor retail space, with independent access on Porfirio Díaz Avenue, extends public life, while the housing rises to preserve its privacy without disconnecting from the surroundings.