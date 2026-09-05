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Mr. Fool Moves a Mountain / Schwartz and Architecture

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Mr. Fool Moves a Mountain / Schwartz and Architecture - Image 2 of 17Mr. Fool Moves a Mountain / Schwartz and Architecture - Exterior Photography, CoastMr. Fool Moves a Mountain / Schwartz and Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Chair, LightingMr. Fool Moves a Mountain / Schwartz and Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairMr. Fool Moves a Mountain / Schwartz and Architecture - More Images+ 12

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Bodega Bay, United States
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Mr. Fool Moves a Mountain / Schwartz and Architecture - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Bruce Demonte

Text description provided by the architects. For almost nine years, we have been helping our client, Qing, build a 730-square-foot cottage on the water in Bodega Bay, California, the foggy coastal village where Alfred Hitchcock filmed The Birds in 1963. Over the years, at the most unexpected times, we began to receive parables and poems from Qing, snippets from her writings: "The Chronicles of Mrs. Old Fool Woman Building a House by the Sea."

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Cite: "Mr. Fool Moves a Mountain / Schwartz and Architecture" 05 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183499/mr-fool-moves-a-mountain-schwartz-and-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Bruce Demonte

愚公移山 / Schwartz and Architecture

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