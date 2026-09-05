Mr. Fool Moves a Mountain / Schwartz and Architecture

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Bodega Bay, United States
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Architects: Schwartz and Architecture
- Area: 730 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Bruce Demonte
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Lead Architects: Wyatt Arnold
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Wyatt Arnold, Ania Burlinska
- General Contractor: Fairweather & Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MKM & Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Hogan Land Services
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Brunsing Associates Inc
- City: Bodega Bay
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. For almost nine years, we have been helping our client, Qing, build a 730-square-foot cottage on the water in Bodega Bay, California, the foggy coastal village where Alfred Hitchcock filmed The Birds in 1963. Over the years, at the most unexpected times, we began to receive parables and poems from Qing, snippets from her writings: "The Chronicles of Mrs. Old Fool Woman Building a House by the Sea."