Mr. Fool Moves a Mountain / Schwartz and Architecture

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Wyatt Arnold, Ania Burlinska

General Contractor: Fairweather & Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MKM & Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Hogan Land Services

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Brunsing Associates Inc

City: Bodega Bay

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. For almost nine years, we have been helping our client, Qing, build a 730-square-foot cottage on the water in Bodega Bay, California, the foggy coastal village where Alfred Hitchcock filmed The Birds in 1963. Over the years, at the most unexpected times, we began to receive parables and poems from Qing, snippets from her writings: "The Chronicles of Mrs. Old Fool Woman Building a House by the Sea."