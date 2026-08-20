Canopy Design at Starfire Discovery Camp / CM Design

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Category: Installations & Structures

Design Team: Chen Danping、Qiu Chen、 Zhu Liyin、Mao Qingji、Zhao Shujie（Internship）

Construction Team: Shenzhen Jiangxin Jianzao Engineering Co., Ltd. 、Dongguan Chenxin Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Shenzhen Dapeng New District Starfire Discovery Camp is a comprehensive outdoor practice base integrating research-based education, agro-cultural tourism, and leisure experiences. It is adjacent to Dongshan Temple, with Dapeng Fortress and Jiaochangwei to the west. To meet diverse outdoor needs, the owner planned to add a canopy space beside the existing old buildings, serving both as shade and shelter from rain.