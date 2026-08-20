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Canopy Design at Starfire Discovery Camp / CM Design

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Canopy Design at Starfire Discovery Camp / CM Design - Image 2 of 37Canopy Design at Starfire Discovery Camp / CM Design - Image 3 of 37Canopy Design at Starfire Discovery Camp / CM Design - Image 4 of 37Canopy Design at Starfire Discovery Camp / CM Design - Image 5 of 37Canopy Design at Starfire Discovery Camp / CM Design - More Images+ 32

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Installations & Structures
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects: CM Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  495
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Weiqi Jin
  • Design Team: Chen Danping、Qiu Chen、 Zhu Liyin、Mao Qingji、Zhao Shujie（Internship）
  • Construction Team: Shenzhen Jiangxin Jianzao Engineering Co., Ltd. 、Dongguan Chenxin Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
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© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. Shenzhen Dapeng New District Starfire Discovery Camp is a comprehensive outdoor practice base integrating research-based education, agro-cultural tourism, and leisure experiences. It is adjacent to Dongshan Temple, with Dapeng Fortress and Jiaochangwei to the west. To meet diverse outdoor needs, the owner planned to add a canopy space beside the existing old buildings, serving both as shade and shelter from rain.

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Cite: "Canopy Design at Starfire Discovery Camp / CM Design" 20 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183494/canopy-design-at-starfire-discovery-camp-cm-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Weiqi Jin

深圳大鹏新区星火探索营廊架设计 / 厘米制造

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