Jiashan Dayun Landison Manor / HB ARCHITECTS + NATURE TIME ART

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Category: Hotels

Design Team: Xinyu Zhou, Wenjing Li, Ming Liu, Lingli Shi, Xuecen Fang

Engineering: Zhongcheng Architecture Design Co., Ltd

Clients: Jiashan Dayun Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

City: Jiaxing

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Shangxia Village, Jiashan, Zhejiang Province, with a total site area of approximately 15,600 square metres. It stretches 367 metres from east to west, with a maximum width of approximately 54 metres from north to south and a minimum of 21 metres. The site originally housed a village. When we first visited the site, the village had already been largely demolished, leaving only two houses. The long and narrow site is generally flat, with little undulation. One side borders an irrigation canal, and the whole site is enveloped by agricultural land.