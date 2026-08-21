  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. Jiashan Dayun Landison Manor / HB ARCHITECTS + NATURE TIME ART

Jiashan Dayun Landison Manor / HB ARCHITECTS + NATURE TIME ART

Save

Jiashan Dayun Landison Manor / HB ARCHITECTS + NATURE TIME ART - Image 2 of 36Jiashan Dayun Landison Manor / HB ARCHITECTS + NATURE TIME ART - Image 3 of 36Jiashan Dayun Landison Manor / HB ARCHITECTS + NATURE TIME ART - Image 4 of 36Jiashan Dayun Landison Manor / HB ARCHITECTS + NATURE TIME ART - Image 5 of 36Jiashan Dayun Landison Manor / HB ARCHITECTS + NATURE TIME ART - More Images+ 31

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Hotels
Jiaxing, China
  • Architects: HB ARCHITECTS, NATURE TIME ART
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  17600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Guowei Liu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  3trees
  • Lead Architects: Bin He, Erxun Lai/ HB ARCHITEDTS; Jinjing Wei/ NATURE TIME ART
  • Category: Hotels
  • Design Team: Xinyu Zhou, Wenjing Li, Ming Liu, Lingli Shi, Xuecen Fang
  • Engineering: Zhongcheng Architecture Design Co., Ltd
  • Clients: Jiashan Dayun Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.
  • City: Jiaxing
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jiashan Dayun Landison Manor / HB ARCHITECTS + NATURE TIME ART - Image 2 of 36
© Guowei Liu

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Shangxia Village, Jiashan, Zhejiang Province, with a total site area of approximately 15,600 square metres. It stretches 367 metres from east to west, with a maximum width of approximately 54 metres from north to south and a minimum of 21 metres. The site originally housed a village. When we first visited the site, the village had already been largely demolished, leaving only two houses. The long and narrow site is generally flat, with little undulation. One side borders an irrigation canal, and the whole site is enveloped by agricultural land.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
HB ARCHITECTS
Office
NATURE TIME ART
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsChina
Cite: "Jiashan Dayun Landison Manor / HB ARCHITECTS + NATURE TIME ART" 21 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183488/jiashan-dayun-landison-manor-hb-architects-plus-nature-time-art> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Guowei Liu

嘉善大云雷迪森庄园 / 黑石建筑+春山秋水

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags