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Mirante de São Jorge / Alan Chu

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Mirante de São Jorge / Alan Chu - Image 2 of 17Mirante de São Jorge / Alan Chu - Image 3 of 17Mirante de São Jorge / Alan Chu - Exterior Photography, Wood, BeamMirante de São Jorge / Alan Chu - Exterior Photography, CourtyardMirante de São Jorge / Alan Chu - More Images+ 12

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Hospitality Architecture, Tourism
São Jorge, Brazil
  • Architects: Alan Chu
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2858
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Larissa Sad
  • Lead Architect: Alan Chu
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Mirante de São Jorge / Alan Chu - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Larissa Sad

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture is born from the need to establish a relationship between human beings and the world around them. Before it is shelter, it is a way of constructing a place: a space capable of orienting the body, organizing experience, and making visible relationships that often remain hidden in daily life. It was from this understanding that the São Jorge Lookout emerged.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureTourismBrazil
Cite: "Mirante de São Jorge / Alan Chu" [Mirante de São Jorge / Alan Chu] 17 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183468/mirante-de-sao-jorge-alan-chu> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Larissa Sad

圣乔治观景台 / Alan Chu

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