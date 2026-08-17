Mirante de São Jorge / Alan Chu

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São Jorge, Brazil
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Architects: Alan Chu
- Area: 2858 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Larissa Sad
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Lead Architect: Alan Chu
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Tourism
- Coordination: Cristina Chu
- Project Team: Ana Clara Cavalcante, Bruno Ottoni, Pedro Reis
- General Construction: Umbu Engenharia
- City: São Jorge
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Architecture is born from the need to establish a relationship between human beings and the world around them. Before it is shelter, it is a way of constructing a place: a space capable of orienting the body, organizing experience, and making visible relationships that often remain hidden in daily life. It was from this understanding that the São Jorge Lookout emerged.