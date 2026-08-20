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Casa PR21 / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

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Casa PR21 / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Facade, BalconyCasa PR21 / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Image 3 of 33Casa PR21 / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodCasa PR21 / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs, HandrailCasa PR21 / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - More Images+ 28

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
Spain
  • Architects: Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  253
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  MINIM
  • Lead Architect: Néstor Morro
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Casa PR21 / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Facade, Balcony
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Built on a narrow terraced plot facing the sea in Badalona, Casa PR21 occupies the full width of the site and unfolds across four stories and an accessible roof terrace. Designed for a family of three, the house organises everyday life through a sequence of spaces in which structure, light and voids shape the interior experience. A restrained material palette and white surfaces allow natural light to flow from one facade to the other, making it the project's primary organising element.

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WoodConcreteBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsSpain

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Cite: "Casa PR21 / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes " 20 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183443/casa-pr21-alventosa-morell-arquitectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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© José Hevia

Casa PR21 / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

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