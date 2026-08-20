Casa PR21 / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors

Architect Collaborators: Pàmies Arquitectura

Technical Architect: Iñaki Gonzalez

Contruction: Lluis Bros

Bioclimatic Analysis: Sociedad Orgánica

Furniture: MINIM

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. Built on a narrow terraced plot facing the sea in Badalona, Casa PR21 occupies the full width of the site and unfolds across four stories and an accessible roof terrace. Designed for a family of three, the house organises everyday life through a sequence of spaces in which structure, light and voids shape the interior experience. A restrained material palette and white surfaces allow natural light to flow from one facade to the other, making it the project's primary organising element.