Serpentine Pavillion 2026 / LANZA Atelier

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Architects: LANZA Atelier
- Area: 279 m²
- Year: 2026
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Public Architecture
- Pavilion Architect: LANZA atelier
- Principal Architects & Designers: Isabel Abascal and Alessandro Arienzo
- Design Team: Alejandro Márquez, Genevieve Parkes, Eric Valdez, Jorge Zaldívar, Alejandra Richard, Lara Carolan, Sofía Yáñez, Luis Herrero, Roy Kim
- Project Directors: Hans Ulrich Obrist, Bettina Korek
- Project Leader: Julie Burnell
- Senior Project Manager: Kathryn Blanchard
- Project Curators: Tamsin Hong, Liz Stumpf
- Technical Advisors: AECOM
- Town Planning Consultants: DP9
- Construction: Stage One Creative Services Ltd., Gallowglass Health & Safety, The Technical Department
- Project Advisors: Michael R. Bloomberg, Andrew Scattergood, Darren Share, Andrew Williams, Westminster City Council District Surveyors' Service (Building Control), Garnet Gordon, Ayo Oluwasere, London Fire Brigade, David Doyle, The Friends of Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. There came a point when I began to see serpents everywhere. The vision of serpents began timidly, with the faint pencil outline of the canopy that defined the site where Alessandro Arienzo, my partner, and I were to design a Serpentine Pavilion. It was then sharpened by the photograph of a crinkle-crankle wall that Alessandro came across online. Soon, I found myself longing for more.