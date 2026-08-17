Serpentine Pavillion 2026 / LANZA Atelier

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. There came a point when I began to see serpents everywhere. The vision of serpents began timidly, with the faint pencil outline of the canopy that defined the site where Alessandro Arienzo, my partner, and I were to design a Serpentine Pavilion. It was then sharpened by the photograph of a crinkle-crankle wall that Alessandro came across online. Soon, I found myself longing for more.