The Earth Crew Headquarters / pinto_

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Din Daeng, Thailand
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Architects: pinto
- Area: 460 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:THANAWATCHU
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Manufacturers: Asahi Glass Co., Benjamin Moore, Dulux, EDL, Fenix, SKK Thailand, Tanyarin
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Lead Architect: Arnech Udomsomwang
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- Category: Office Buildings
- Design Team: Jiranothai Vachanavuttivong
- City: Din Daeng
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. Three stacked boxes rest on a floating platform above Bangkok's narrow street, lifted to create a quieter working environment away from the bustle below, while opening up views and allowing for nine parking spaces underneath.