The Earth Crew Headquarters / pinto_

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Office Buildings • Din Daeng, Thailand Architects: pinto

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 460 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: THANAWATCHU

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Asahi Glass Co. , Benjamin Moore , Dulux , EDL , Fenix , SKK Thailand , Tanyarin

Lead Architect: Arnech Udomsomwang

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Office Buildings

Design Team: Jiranothai Vachanavuttivong

City: Din Daeng

Country: Thailand

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Text description provided by the architects. Three stacked boxes rest on a floating platform above Bangkok's narrow street, lifted to create a quieter working environment away from the bustle below, while opening up views and allowing for nine parking spaces underneath.