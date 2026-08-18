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The Earth Crew Headquarters / pinto

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The Earth Crew Headquarters / pinto - Image 2 of 24The Earth Crew Headquarters / pinto - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairThe Earth Crew Headquarters / pinto - Image 4 of 24The Earth Crew Headquarters / pinto - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairThe Earth Crew Headquarters / pinto - More Images+ 19

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Office Buildings
Din Daeng, Thailand
  • Architects: pinto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  460
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:THANAWATCHU
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:   Asahi Glass Co., Benjamin Moore, Dulux, EDL, Fenix, SKK Thailand, Tanyarin
  • Lead Architect: Arnech Udomsomwang
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The Earth Crew Headquarters / pinto - Image 2 of 24
© THANAWATCHU

Text description provided by the architects. Three stacked boxes rest on a floating platform above Bangkok's narrow street, lifted to create a quieter working environment away from the bustle below, while opening up views and allowing for nine parking spaces underneath.

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Cite: "The Earth Crew Headquarters / pinto" 18 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183422/the-earth-crew-headquarters-pinto> ISSN 0719-8884

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