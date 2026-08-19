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House of Rasing the Umbrella / Chaoffice

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House of Rasing the Umbrella / Chaoffice - Interior Photography, WoodHouse of Rasing the Umbrella / Chaoffice - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairHouse of Rasing the Umbrella / Chaoffice - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, GlassHouse of Rasing the Umbrella / Chaoffice - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairHouse of Rasing the Umbrella / Chaoffice - More Images+ 29

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Houses, House Interiors
Beijing, China
  • Architects: Chaoffice
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  438
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yumeng Zhu
  • Lead Team: CHENG Zhi
  • Design Team: SHAO Jinrui, LUO Yueci, WANG lulu
  • City: Beijing
  • Country: China
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House of Rasing the Umbrella / Chaoffice - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete, Balcony
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. No one knows whether this house or the large trees in its courtyard appeared on the site first. Chinese scholar trees, persimmon trees, and ginkgo trees stood tall, their expansive canopies intertwining with the woodland beyond the courtyard walls. Together, they created a powerful atmosphere—one that evoked ideas such as returning to nature or living in deliberate seclusion. Compared with its neighbors to the north, the House seemed to stand precisely at the boundary between human habitation and the natural world. The family of four who owned the house all shared a deep love of life. Beyond their work and studies, the father devoted himself to ceramics. The mother decorated the home's walls with her own paintings. The children played music together and found great joy in it. As the boys grew older, they increasingly needed spaces of their own. Their parents decided to renovate the house to expand its usable area. They hoped to create sufficient space for everyone while also planning for their own future as they aged, so that the family could eventually spend their later years here together.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsChina
Cite: "House of Rasing the Umbrella / Chaoffice" 19 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183408/house-of-rasing-the-umbrella-chaoffice> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yumeng Zhu

撑伞之家，边界守望者 / 察社办公室

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