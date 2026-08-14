Shadows House / Seiro Arquitectos

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Architects: Seiro Arquitectos
- Area: 506 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Cesar Belio
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Manufacturers: Helvex, Calorex, HidroTeam, Hunter Douglas, Levinton, Tecnolite, Ventor
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Lead Architect: Angel Sotelo Diaz
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"Inspiration comes from the sky, dwells and descends into the studio, where it takes shape," explains one of the owners of Casa Sombras. This poetic image synthesizes the organization of a home that converts a slope of more than 15 meters into a sequence of contemplation, rest, and creation.