Shadows House / Seiro Arquitectos

+ 23

Houses • Zihuatanejo, Mexico Architects: Seiro Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 506 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Cesar Belio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Helvex Calorex , HidroTeam , Hunter Douglas , Levinton , Tecnolite , Ventor Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Angel Sotelo Diaz

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Design Team: Jessica Denisse Nava, Gerardo Gomez

Technical Team: Saddam Otero, Alma Delfina Garcia

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Omar Hernandez Cabañas

City: Zihuatanejo

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

"Inspiration comes from the sky, dwells and descends into the studio, where it takes shape," explains one of the owners of Casa Sombras. This poetic image synthesizes the organization of a home that converts a slope of more than 15 meters into a sequence of contemplation, rest, and creation.