Linea House / Instinto Estudio

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Nosara, Costa Rica
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Architects: Instinto Estudio
- Area: 712 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Alvaro Fonseca – Depth Lens
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Lead Architects: Laura Morelli, Alejandro Gonzalez y Cesar Coto
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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Harold Solano
- Technical Team: Alejandra Paiz
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Estruconsult
- Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Dynamo Ingeniería
- Interior Design: Taller Ken
- General Construction: Constructora LHC
- Engineering And Consulting > Other: Álvaro Fonseca
- City: Nosara
- Country: Costa Rica
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the Guiones jungle in Nosara, Instinto Estudio designed two tropical houses that use architecture as a series of lines to frame the landscape, encourage natural ventilation, and create spaces to gather in close contact with nature.