  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Linea House / Instinto Estudio

Linea House / Instinto Estudio

Save

Linea House / Instinto Estudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair, BeamLinea House / Instinto Estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Countertop, ChairLinea House / Instinto Estudio - Image 4 of 17Linea House / Instinto Estudio - Exterior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardLinea House / Instinto Estudio - More Images+ 12

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Nosara, Costa Rica
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Harold Solano
  • Technical Team: Alejandra Paiz
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Estruconsult
  • Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Dynamo Ingeniería
  • Interior Design: Taller Ken
  • General Construction: Constructora LHC
  • Engineering And Consulting > Other: Álvaro Fonseca
  • City: Nosara
  • Country: Costa Rica
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Linea House / Instinto Estudio - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Alvaro Fonseca – Depth Lens

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the Guiones jungle in Nosara, Instinto Estudio designed two tropical houses that use architecture as a series of lines to frame the landscape, encourage natural ventilation, and create spaces to gather in close contact with nature.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Instinto Estudio
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica
Cite: "Linea House / Instinto Estudio" [Casa Línea / Instinto Estudio] 14 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183378/linea-house-instinto-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Alvaro Fonseca – Depth Lens

线条住宅（Casa Línea） / Instinto Estudio

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags