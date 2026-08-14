Linea House / Instinto Estudio

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Harold Solano

Technical Team: Alejandra Paiz

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Estruconsult

Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Dynamo Ingeniería

Interior Design: Taller Ken

General Construction: Constructora LHC

Engineering And Consulting > Other: Álvaro Fonseca

City: Nosara

Country: Costa Rica

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Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the Guiones jungle in Nosara, Instinto Estudio designed two tropical houses that use architecture as a series of lines to frame the landscape, encourage natural ventilation, and create spaces to gather in close contact with nature.