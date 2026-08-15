Sartoriale Offices / DOS - G arquitectos

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Panamá, Panama
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Architects: DOS - G arquitectos
- Area: 125 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Alfredo Martiz
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Manufacturers: Vibia, MDF Italia
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Lead Architects: Ginnette Gotti, Ivan Grippaldi
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- Category: Offices Interiors
- Design Team: Muchagana
- Technical Team: Kimberly Tello, Cesar Zamorano
- General Construction: Su Misura
- Project Management: Tommaso Lombardi
- City: Panamá
- Country: Panama
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Panama City, the new Sartoriale offices were conceived as a spatial interpretation of the values that define the real estate developer: tradition, craftsmanship, and bespoke design. The project proposes a working environment where the daily experience reflects the company's culture and its understanding of living spaces.