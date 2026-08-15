Sartoriale Offices / DOS - G arquitectos

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Category: Offices Interiors

Design Team: Muchagana

Technical Team: Kimberly Tello, Cesar Zamorano

General Construction: Su Misura

Project Management: Tommaso Lombardi

City: Panamá

Country: Panama

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Panama City, the new Sartoriale offices were conceived as a spatial interpretation of the values that define the real estate developer: tradition, craftsmanship, and bespoke design. The project proposes a working environment where the daily experience reflects the company's culture and its understanding of living spaces.