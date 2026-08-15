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Sartoriale Offices / DOS - G arquitectos

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Sartoriale Offices / DOS - G arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, GlassSartoriale Offices / DOS - G arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, GlassSartoriale Offices / DOS - G arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, GlassSartoriale Offices / DOS - G arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Lighting, Chair, GlassSartoriale Offices / DOS - G arquitectos - More Images+ 17

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Offices Interiors
Panamá, Panama
  • Architects: DOS - G arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  125
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alfredo Martiz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Vibia, MDF Italia
  • Lead Architects: Ginnette Gotti, Ivan Grippaldi
  • Design Team: Muchagana
  • Technical Team: Kimberly Tello, Cesar Zamorano
  • General Construction: Su Misura
  • Project Management: Tommaso Lombardi
  • City: Panamá
  • Country: Panama
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Sartoriale Offices / DOS - G arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, Glass
© Alfredo Martiz

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Panama City, the new Sartoriale offices were conceived as a spatial interpretation of the values that define the real estate developer: tradition, craftsmanship, and bespoke design. The project proposes a working environment where the daily experience reflects the company's culture and its understanding of living spaces.

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Cite: "Sartoriale Offices / DOS - G arquitectos" [Oficinas Sartoriale / DOS - G arquitectos] 15 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183374/sartoriale-offices-dos-g-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Alfredo Martiz

Sartoriale 办公室 / DOS - G arquitectos

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