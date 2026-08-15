Castelo House / Gonçalo Grácio

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Castelo de Vide, Portugal
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Architects: Gonçalo Grácio
- Area: 104 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Nuno Noronha Almendra
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Lead Architect: Gonçalo Grácio
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- Category: Houses, Refurbishment
- City: Castelo de Vide
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a historic context, within the medieval town of Castelo de Vide. The project sought to enhance the authenticity of the site and respect the pre-existing structure, preserving its intimate spatial logic.