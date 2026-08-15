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Castelo House / Gonçalo Grácio

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Castelo House / Gonçalo Grácio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, LightingCastelo House / Gonçalo Grácio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Table, LightingCastelo House / Gonçalo Grácio - Interior Photography, LightingCastelo House / Gonçalo Grácio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairCastelo House / Gonçalo Grácio - More Images+ 11

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses, Refurbishment
Castelo de Vide, Portugal
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Castelo House / Gonçalo Grácio - Image 6 of 16
© Nuno Noronha Almendra

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a historic context, within the medieval town of Castelo de Vide. The project sought to enhance the authenticity of the site and respect the pre-existing structure, preserving its intimate spatial logic.

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Gonçalo Grácio
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentPortugal
Cite: "Castelo House / Gonçalo Grácio" [Casa no Castelo / Gonçalo Grácio] 15 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183349/castelo-house-goncalo-gracio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Nuno Noronha Almendra

Castelo 之家 / Gonçalo Grácio

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