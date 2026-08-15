Castelo House / Gonçalo Grácio

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses, Refurbishment

City: Castelo de Vide

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a historic context, within the medieval town of Castelo de Vide. The project sought to enhance the authenticity of the site and respect the pre-existing structure, preserving its intimate spatial logic.