The House of Thirds / Architects Collaborative

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Architects: Architects Collaborative
- Area: 1100 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Vibhor Yadav
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Manufacturers: Elite Studio, Kaara Decor, Kohler, Mitsubishi, Schindler
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Lead Architects: Abhishek Saxena, Madhav Maini
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Text description provided by the architects. A modest 270 sq.m plot fits into its well-manicured neighborhood like the last piece of a jigsaw. Positioned at a convergence, this irregular plot completes the larger whole, and in doing so becomes a very skewed, 5 sided triangle-polygon.