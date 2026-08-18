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The House of Thirds / Architects Collaborative

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The House of Thirds / Architects Collaborative - Image 2 of 38The House of Thirds / Architects Collaborative - Image 3 of 38The House of Thirds / Architects Collaborative - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, ChairThe House of Thirds / Architects Collaborative - Interior Photography, LightingThe House of Thirds / Architects Collaborative - More Images+ 33

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
New Delhi, India
  • Architects: Architects Collaborative
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Vibhor Yadav
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Elite Studio, Kaara Decor, Kohler, Mitsubishi, Schindler
  • Lead Architects: Abhishek Saxena, Madhav Maini
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The House of Thirds / Architects Collaborative - Exterior Photography
© Vibhor Yadav

Text description provided by the architects. A modest 270 sq.m plot fits into its well-manicured neighborhood like the last piece of a jigsaw. Positioned at a convergence, this irregular plot completes the larger whole, and in doing so becomes a very skewed, 5 sided triangle-polygon.

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Architects Collaborative
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Materials

WoodConcreteBrick

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Cite: "The House of Thirds / Architects Collaborative" 18 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183341/the-house-of-thirds-architects-collaborative> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Vibhor Yadav

The House of Thirds / Architects Collaborative

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