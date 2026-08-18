The House of Thirds / Architects Collaborative

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Houses • New Delhi, India Architects: Architects Collaborative

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1100 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Vibhor Yadav

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Elite Studio , Kaara Decor , Kohler , Mitsubishi , Schindler

Lead Architects: Abhishek Saxena, Madhav Maini

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

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Text description provided by the architects. A modest 270 sq.m plot fits into its well-manicured neighborhood like the last piece of a jigsaw. Positioned at a convergence, this irregular plot completes the larger whole, and in doing so becomes a very skewed, 5 sided triangle-polygon.