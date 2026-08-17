Sentry Bridge / Snøhetta + sbp

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Architects: Snøhetta, schlaich bergermann partner
- Area: 30 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Barrett Doherty
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Manufacturers: Erie Bronze & Aluminum, LMC Industrial Contractors, Matthews International, Tri-Lox
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Contractor: Twin Tier Constructors, Inc. (Scottsville, NY), Twin Tier Constructors, Inc.
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- Prime Consultant / Bridge Design And Engineering: schlaich bergermann partner (New York)
- Bridge Design Architect And Landscape Architect: Snøhetta (New York)
- Historic Preservation: Old Structures Engineering
- Wayfinding And Signage: Moniteurs Communication Design
- Lighting Design: schlaich bergermann partner (New York)
- Geotechnical Engineering: Langan
- Electrical Engineering: SJH Engineering
- Land Surveyor: GdB Geospatial, A SAM Company
- City: Watkins Glen
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) has unveiled the new Sentry Bridge at Watkins Glen State Park, a landmark gateway to one of New York's most iconic natural destinations. Designed by a team led by the New York-based studios of schlaich bergermann partner (sbp) and Snøhetta, the bridge reimagines a beloved park crossing through a design that balances engineering innovation with deep respect for the site's historic character and dramatic natural landscape.