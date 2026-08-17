Sentry Bridge / Snøhetta + sbp

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Category: Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture, Pedestrian Bridge

Prime Consultant / Bridge Design And Engineering: schlaich bergermann partner (New York)

Bridge Design Architect And Landscape Architect: Snøhetta (New York)

Historic Preservation: Old Structures Engineering

Wayfinding And Signage: Moniteurs Communication Design

Lighting Design: schlaich bergermann partner (New York)

Geotechnical Engineering: Langan

Electrical Engineering: SJH Engineering

Land Surveyor: GdB Geospatial, A SAM Company

City: Watkins Glen

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) has unveiled the new Sentry Bridge at Watkins Glen State Park, a landmark gateway to one of New York's most iconic natural destinations. Designed by a team led by the New York-based studios of schlaich bergermann partner (sbp) and Snøhetta, the bridge reimagines a beloved park crossing through a design that balances engineering innovation with deep respect for the site's historic character and dramatic natural landscape.