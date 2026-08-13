SUUEL Living / CAAM Arquitectos

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Apartments • Puerto Escondido, Mexico Architects: CAAM Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 720 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Zaickz Moz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Arudeko , Axoque , Azotea , Casa Duuya , Encrudo , Manzeli , Mexa Design , Natural Urbano , Tempur Sealy , Viveros Leslie

Lead Architects: Camilo Moreno Oliveros, Daniel Moreno Ahuja

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Category: Apartments

Design Team: Leslie Cortez, Emilio Díaz, Almudena Oria, Daniela Pérez, Samantha Reyes, Erika Rodríguez, Macarena Esturau

General Construction: CIMERA

City: Puerto Escondido

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Suuel Living is conceived as a coastal enclave where daily life merges with the calm of the landscape. It was born as a natural extension of the renowned Hotel Suuel, translating its essence into a residential space that prioritizes well-being, serenity, and contact with the surroundings.