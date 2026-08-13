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SUUEL Living / CAAM Arquitectos

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SUUEL Living / CAAM Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, BalconySUUEL Living / CAAM Arquitectos - Interior Photography, ChairSUUEL Living / CAAM Arquitectos - Image 4 of 21SUUEL Living / CAAM Arquitectos - Image 5 of 21SUUEL Living / CAAM Arquitectos - More Images+ 16

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Apartments
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
  • Architects: CAAM Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  720
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Zaickz Moz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arudeko, Axoque, Azotea, Casa Duuya, Encrudo, Manzeli, Mexa Design, Natural Urbano, Tempur Sealy, Viveros Leslie
  • Lead Architects: Camilo Moreno Oliveros, Daniel Moreno Ahuja
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SUUEL Living / CAAM Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Zaickz Moz

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Suuel Living is conceived as a coastal enclave where daily life merges with the calm of the landscape. It was born as a natural extension of the renowned Hotel Suuel, translating its essence into a residential space that prioritizes well-being, serenity, and contact with the surroundings.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsMexico
Cite: "SUUEL Living / CAAM Arquitectos" [SUUEL Living / CAAM Arquitectos] 13 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183288/suuel-living-caam-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Zaickz Moz

SUUEL 住宅 / CAAM Arquitectos

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