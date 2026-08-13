SUUEL Living / CAAM Arquitectos

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Puerto Escondido, Mexico
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Architects: CAAM Arquitectos
- Area: 720 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Zaickz Moz
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Manufacturers: Arudeko, Axoque, Azotea, Casa Duuya, Encrudo, Manzeli, Mexa Design, Natural Urbano, Tempur Sealy, Viveros Leslie
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Lead Architects: Camilo Moreno Oliveros, Daniel Moreno Ahuja
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- Category: Apartments
- Design Team: Leslie Cortez, Emilio Díaz, Almudena Oria, Daniela Pérez, Samantha Reyes, Erika Rodríguez, Macarena Esturau
- General Construction: CIMERA
- City: Puerto Escondido
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Suuel Living is conceived as a coastal enclave where daily life merges with the calm of the landscape. It was born as a natural extension of the renowned Hotel Suuel, translating its essence into a residential space that prioritizes well-being, serenity, and contact with the surroundings.