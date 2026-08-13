Quetzal House / Sertão Arquitetos

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São Francisco Xavier, Brazil
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Architects: Sertão Arquitetos
- Area: 105 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Guilherme Uemura
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Manufacturers: Nina Martinelli, Portobello Shop
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Lead Architects: Raquel Rangel e Julio de Luca
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- Category: Houses, Interior Design
- Project Team: Thaís Menegali, Isabella Machado
- City: São Francisco Xavier
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Francisco Xavier, a district of São José dos Campos, Casa Quetzal is nestled in the landscape of the Mantiqueira Mountains, surrounded by the Atlantic Forest and the rural architecture characteristic of the region. The renovation project, developed by Sertão Arquitetos for a 1,130-square-foot (105 m²) residence, reorganizes the internal spaces to meet the needs of the new residents while maintaining the language of the existing construction.