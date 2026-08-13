Quetzal House / Sertão Arquitetos

+ 25

Houses, Interior Design • São Francisco Xavier, Brazil Architects: Sertão Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 105 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Guilherme Uemura

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Nina Martinelli , Portobello Shop

Lead Architects: Raquel Rangel e Julio de Luca

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Francisco Xavier, a district of São José dos Campos, Casa Quetzal is nestled in the landscape of the Mantiqueira Mountains, surrounded by the Atlantic Forest and the rural architecture characteristic of the region. The renovation project, developed by Sertão Arquitetos for a 1,130-square-foot (105 m²) residence, reorganizes the internal spaces to meet the needs of the new residents while maintaining the language of the existing construction.