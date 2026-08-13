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Quetzal House / Sertão Arquitetos

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Quetzal House / Sertão Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Lighting, ShelvingQuetzal House / Sertão Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Lighting, GlassQuetzal House / Sertão Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingQuetzal House / Sertão Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairQuetzal House / Sertão Arquitetos - More Images+ 25

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses, Interior Design
São Francisco Xavier, Brazil
  • Architects: Sertão Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  105
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Guilherme Uemura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Nina Martinelli, Portobello Shop
  • Lead Architects: Raquel Rangel e Julio de Luca
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Quetzal House / Sertão Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Guilherme Uemura

Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Francisco Xavier, a district of São José dos Campos, Casa Quetzal is nestled in the landscape of the Mantiqueira Mountains, surrounded by the Atlantic Forest and the rural architecture characteristic of the region. The renovation project, developed by Sertão Arquitetos for a 1,130-square-foot (105 m²) residence, reorganizes the internal spaces to meet the needs of the new residents while maintaining the language of the existing construction.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignBrazil
Cite: "Quetzal House / Sertão Arquitetos" [Casa Quetzal / Sertão Arquitetos] 13 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183268/quetzal-house-sertao-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Guilherme Uemura

Quetzal 住宅 / Sertão Arquitetos

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