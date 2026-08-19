  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Austria
  5. House Gapfohl / Bernardo Bader Architekten

House Gapfohl / Bernardo Bader Architekten

Save

House Gapfohl / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Exterior PhotographyHouse Gapfohl / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairHouse Gapfohl / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Interior PhotographyHouse Gapfohl / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodHouse Gapfohl / Bernardo Bader Architekten - More Images+ 10

Curated by Nina Vuga

Cabins & Lodges, Residential Architecture, Houses
Laterns, Austria
  • Architects: Bernardo Bader Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  99
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gustav Willeit
  • Lead Architects: Bernardo Bader Architekten
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Gapfohl / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Gustav Willeit

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural concept of the primordial hut can be traced back to Vitruvius. As an idealized model of the natural dwelling, it had a profound influence on architectural theory in the eighteenth century, most notably through Marc-Antoine Laugier. We have always been fascinated by the act of building and constructing huts, and by the temporary, simple way of living that they imply. What interest us above all is their specificity to place and the way in which a person engages with and experiences their surroundings.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bernardo Bader Architekten
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesResidential ArchitectureHousesAustria

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesResidential ArchitectureHousesAustria
Cite: "House Gapfohl / Bernardo Bader Architekten" 19 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183261/house-gapfohl-bernardo-bader-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Gustav Willeit

Gapfohl 住宅 / Bernardo Bader Architekten

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags