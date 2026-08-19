House Gapfohl / Bernardo Bader Architekten

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Text description provided by the architects. The architectural concept of the primordial hut can be traced back to Vitruvius. As an idealized model of the natural dwelling, it had a profound influence on architectural theory in the eighteenth century, most notably through Marc-Antoine Laugier. We have always been fascinated by the act of building and constructing huts, and by the temporary, simple way of living that they imply. What interest us above all is their specificity to place and the way in which a person engages with and experiences their surroundings.