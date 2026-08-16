Pavillon Monk / L. McComber

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Montreal, Canada
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Architects: L. McComber
- Area: 12553 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ulysse Lemerise
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Manufacturers: Boiserie Raymond, Docol, Forbo , La Tuilerie, Montréal Briques et pierres, Shalwin
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Lead Architects: Laurent McComber
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Social Housing
- Design Team: Frédérick Langevin, Anne-Frédéric Blais
- Lead Team: Josianne Ouellet-Daudelin, Maryse Allard
- General Contractor: MA2D
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: MRA
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Poincaré Experts-Conseils
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Direktion 360
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Direktion 360
- Project Management: Groupe CDH
- City: Montreal
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. In response to the housing crisis and the growing vulnerability of people experiencing homelessness, the Old Brewery Mission is building a new permanent supportive housing pavilion directly across from Monk metro station. This project, comprising eighteen studio apartments, is conceived as a place for long-term reintegration, offering stable and dignified housing for a vulnerable population, with on-site professional support.