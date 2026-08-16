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Pavillon Monk / L. McComber

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Pavillon Monk / L. McComber - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, DoorPavillon Monk / L. McComber - Exterior Photography, BrickPavillon Monk / L. McComber - Interior Photography, Dining roomPavillon Monk / L. McComber - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Table, ChairPavillon Monk / L. McComber - More Images+ 18

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Social Housing
Montreal, Canada
  • Architects: L. McComber
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12553 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ulysse Lemerise
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Boiserie Raymond, Docol, Forbo , La Tuilerie, Montréal Briques et pierres, Shalwin
  • Lead Architects: Laurent McComber
  • Design Team: Frédérick Langevin, Anne-Frédéric Blais
  • Lead Team: Josianne Ouellet-Daudelin, Maryse Allard
  • General Contractor: MA2D
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: MRA
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Poincaré Experts-Conseils
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Direktion 360
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Direktion 360
  • Project Management: Groupe CDH
  • City: Montreal
  • Country: Canada
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Pavillon Monk / L. McComber - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Door
© Ulysse Lemerise

Text description provided by the architects. In response to the housing crisis and the growing vulnerability of people experiencing homelessness, the Old Brewery Mission is building a new permanent supportive housing pavilion directly across from Monk metro station. This project, comprising eighteen studio apartments, is conceived as a place for long-term reintegration, offering stable and dignified housing for a vulnerable population, with on-site professional support.

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Cite: "Pavillon Monk / L. McComber " 16 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183256/pavillon-monk-l-mccomber> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ulysse Lemerise

Monk 凉亭 / L. McComber

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