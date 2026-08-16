Pavillon Monk / L. McComber

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Category: Residential Architecture, Social Housing

Design Team: Frédérick Langevin, Anne-Frédéric Blais

Lead Team: Josianne Ouellet-Daudelin, Maryse Allard

General Contractor: MA2D

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: MRA

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Poincaré Experts-Conseils

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Direktion 360

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Direktion 360

Project Management: Groupe CDH

City: Montreal

Country: Canada

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Text description provided by the architects. In response to the housing crisis and the growing vulnerability of people experiencing homelessness, the Old Brewery Mission is building a new permanent supportive housing pavilion directly across from Monk metro station. This project, comprising eighteen studio apartments, is conceived as a place for long-term reintegration, offering stable and dignified housing for a vulnerable population, with on-site professional support.