Junohair Sung-Su 2nd Salon / TYPE S

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Seoul, South Korea
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Architects: TYPE S
- Area: 304 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:NAMSEUNGROK
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Lead Architect: Hayan Shin
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- Category: Wellness Interiors
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Sung-su is one of the most distinctive neighborhoods in South Korea. Built upon a long-established industrial landscape, the area has continuously evolved into a destination where new cultures and experiences emerge. Today, it attracts visitors who seek novelty and a sense of rarity. Against this unique local context, Juno Hair Sung-su aimed to create contrasting spatial images within the salon.