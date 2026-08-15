Junohair Sung-Su 2nd Salon / TYPE S

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Text description provided by the architects. Sung-su is one of the most distinctive neighborhoods in South Korea. Built upon a long-established industrial landscape, the area has continuously evolved into a destination where new cultures and experiences emerge. Today, it attracts visitors who seek novelty and a sense of rarity. Against this unique local context, Juno Hair Sung-su aimed to create contrasting spatial images within the salon.