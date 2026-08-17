Cordmark Miyota Community Facility / Aida Atelier

•
Miyota, Japan
-
Architects: Aida Atelier
- Area: 185 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Tatsuya Noaki
-
Manufacturers: Perfect Roof
-
Lead Architect: Tomoro Aida
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture, Community
- Design Team: Hiromi Nakamura, Takaya Shimodaira
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ryotaro Sakata Structural Engineers
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Izumi Okayasu Lighting Design
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: RS Setsubi Kikaku
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Yoko Ando Design (Textile Design), Green Life Lab. (Sign Design)
- General Contractor: Horiuchigumi Co., Ltd.
- City: Miyota
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Cordmark Miyota is a small mixed-use building in rural Nagano that combines a workplace with a café, kitchen, library, and spaces for community activities. Rather than treating these functions as separate programs, the project brings them together as a contemporary commons for the surrounding satoyama landscape.