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Cordmark Miyota Community Facility / Aida Atelier

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Cordmark Miyota Community Facility / Aida Atelier - Image 2 of 35Cordmark Miyota Community Facility / Aida Atelier - Exterior PhotographyCordmark Miyota Community Facility / Aida Atelier - Image 4 of 35Cordmark Miyota Community Facility / Aida Atelier - Image 5 of 35Cordmark Miyota Community Facility / Aida Atelier - More Images+ 30

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture, Community
Miyota, Japan
  • Architects: Aida Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  185
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tatsuya Noaki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Perfect Roof
  • Lead Architect: Tomoro Aida
  • Design Team: Hiromi Nakamura, Takaya Shimodaira
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ryotaro Sakata Structural Engineers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Izumi Okayasu Lighting Design
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: RS Setsubi Kikaku
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Yoko Ando Design (Textile Design), Green Life Lab. (Sign Design)
  • General Contractor: Horiuchigumi Co., Ltd.
  • City: Miyota
  • Country: Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Cordmark Miyota Community Facility / Aida Atelier - Image 2 of 35
© Tatsuya Noaki

Text description provided by the architects. Cordmark Miyota is a small mixed-use building in rural Nagano that combines a workplace with a café, kitchen, library, and spaces for community activities. Rather than treating these functions as separate programs, the project brings them together as a contemporary commons for the surrounding satoyama landscape.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopMixed Use ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityJapan

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopMixed Use ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityJapan
Cite: "Cordmark Miyota Community Facility / Aida Atelier" 17 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183239/cordmark-miyota-community-facility-aida-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Tatsuya Noaki

Cordmark Miyota 社区设施 / Aida Atelier

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