Underground Spa / KIP arhitekti

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Text description provided by the architects. The tourist farmstead complex, a former mill, comprises a cluster of five buildings. They stand in a forest-encircled clearing, with a stream running between them. The entire estate is designed, both architecturally and aesthetically, in a classic rustic manner, and the setting's scenography is romantic and idyllic.