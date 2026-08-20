Underground Spa / KIP arhitekti

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Architects: KIP arhitekti
- Area: 110 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Ana Skobe
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Lead Architects: Ognen Arsov, Ana Kosi
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Spa, Wellness Interiors
- Design Team: Kaja Todorović
- Country: Slovenia
Text description provided by the architects. The tourist farmstead complex, a former mill, comprises a cluster of five buildings. They stand in a forest-encircled clearing, with a stream running between them. The entire estate is designed, both architecturally and aesthetically, in a classic rustic manner, and the setting's scenography is romantic and idyllic.