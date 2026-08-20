  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Slovenia
  5. Underground Spa / KIP arhitekti

Underground Spa / KIP arhitekti

Save

Underground Spa / KIP arhitekti - Exterior Photography, Wood, Stairs, GardenUnderground Spa / KIP arhitekti - Interior PhotographyUnderground Spa / KIP arhitekti - Image 4 of 26Underground Spa / KIP arhitekti - Interior PhotographyUnderground Spa / KIP arhitekti - More Images+ 21

Curated by Nina Vuga

Hospitality Architecture, Spa, Wellness Interiors
Slovenia
  • Architects: KIP arhitekti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ana Skobe
  • Lead Architects: Ognen Arsov, Ana Kosi
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Underground Spa / KIP arhitekti - Interior Photography
© Ana Skobe

Text description provided by the architects. The tourist farmstead complex, a former mill, comprises a cluster of five buildings. They stand in a forest-encircled clearing, with a stream running between them. The entire estate is designed, both architecturally and aesthetically, in a classic rustic manner, and the setting's scenography is romantic and idyllic.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
KIP arhitekti
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingSpaInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsSlovenia
Cite: "Underground Spa / KIP arhitekti" 20 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183234/underground-spa-kip-arhitekti> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Ana Skobe

地下水疗中心 / KIP arhitekti

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags