Bossard School / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten

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Unterägeri, Switzerland
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Architects: Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten
- Area: 699 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Roland Bernath
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Lead Architects: Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten , Gut Deubelbeiss, Lucerne
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Schools, Sustainability
- Landscape Architecture: Iten Landschaftsarchitekten, Unterägeri
- Construction Management: CST Architekten, Zug
- Civil Engineer>Timber Construction: Pirmin Jung, Sursee
- Civil Engineer>Concrete Construction: Emch + Berger, Cham
- Hvac Design Team: Building Services Alfred Meier, Unterägeri
- Electrical Design Team: E1 Engineering, Cham
- Structural Engineer: Pirmin Jung, Sursee
- Client: Dr. Bossard Erben AG, Zug
- City: Unterägeri
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The school buildings of the Bossard School are listed in the Canton of Zug's register of heritage sites worthy of protection. From an architectural-historical perspective, the school presents itself as a multifaceted complex that has grown together over several construction phases. With the replacement of the 'Mädchenhaus', the historic ensemble was expanded to include a new primary school building.