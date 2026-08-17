Bossard School / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten

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Category: Educational Architecture, Schools, Sustainability

Landscape Architecture: Iten Landschaftsarchitekten, Unterägeri

Construction Management: CST Architekten, Zug

Civil Engineer>Timber Construction: Pirmin Jung, Sursee

Civil Engineer>Concrete Construction: Emch + Berger, Cham

Hvac Design Team: Building Services Alfred Meier, Unterägeri

Electrical Design Team: E1 Engineering, Cham

Structural Engineer: Pirmin Jung, Sursee

Client: Dr. Bossard Erben AG, Zug

City: Unterägeri

Country: Switzerland

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Text description provided by the architects. The school buildings of the Bossard School are listed in the Canton of Zug's register of heritage sites worthy of protection. From an architectural-historical perspective, the school presents itself as a multifaceted complex that has grown together over several construction phases. With the replacement of the 'Mädchenhaus', the historic ensemble was expanded to include a new primary school building.