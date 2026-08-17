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Bossard School / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten

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Bossard School / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten - Exterior PhotographyBossard School / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten - Interior Photography, WoodBossard School / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ChairBossard School / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten - Interior Photography, WoodBossard School / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten - More Images+ 17

Curated by Nina Vuga

Educational Architecture, Schools, Sustainability
Unterägeri, Switzerland
  • Architects: Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  699
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Roland Bernath
  • Lead Architects: Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten , Gut Deubelbeiss, Lucerne
  • Landscape Architecture: Iten Landschaftsarchitekten, Unterägeri
  • Construction Management: CST Architekten, Zug
  • Civil Engineer>Timber Construction: Pirmin Jung, Sursee
  • Civil Engineer>Concrete Construction: Emch + Berger, Cham
  • Hvac Design Team: Building Services Alfred Meier, Unterägeri
  • Electrical Design Team: E1 Engineering, Cham
  • Structural Engineer: Pirmin Jung, Sursee
  • Client: Dr. Bossard Erben AG, Zug
  • City: Unterägeri
  • Country: Switzerland
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Bossard School / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Roland Bernath

Text description provided by the architects. The school buildings of the Bossard School are listed in the Canton of Zug's register of heritage sites worthy of protection. From an architectural-historical perspective, the school presents itself as a multifaceted complex that has grown together over several construction phases. With the replacement of the 'Mädchenhaus', the historic ensemble was expanded to include a new primary school building.

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Cite: "Bossard School / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten" 17 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183166/bossard-school-gut-deubelbeiss-nill-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Roland Bernath

Bossard 学校 / Gut Deubelbeiss Nill Architekten

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