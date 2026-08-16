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Deulkkotsoop "Field · Flower · Forest" Café / MTT

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Deulkkotsoop "Field · Flower · Forest" Café / MTT - Image 2 of 37Deulkkotsoop "Field · Flower · Forest" Café / MTT - Image 3 of 37Deulkkotsoop "Field · Flower · Forest" Café / MTT - Image 4 of 37Deulkkotsoop "Field · Flower · Forest" Café / MTT - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, GlassDeulkkotsoop Field · Flower · Forest Café / MTT - More Images+ 32

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Coffee Shop
Damyang, South Korea
  • Architects: MTT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2317
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hong Kiwoong
  • Lead Architect: Jeon Jaehong
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© Hong Kiwoong

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture sometimes creates a landscape. Better architecture allows the landscape to remain. When we first encountered the site, it was scattered with traces of neglect, yet the land itself already felt complete. Rather than adding something new, we hoped the architecture would quietly belong to what was already there—to spread rather than rise, to step back rather than stand out, allowing nature to remain the true protagonist of the place. Choosing a single-story building was not simply a formal decision, but an attitude toward the land. Our hope was that people would remember the place before they remembered the building.

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WoodGlassSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopSouth Korea

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WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopSouth Korea
Cite: "Deulkkotsoop "Field · Flower · Forest" Café / MTT" 16 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183149/deulkkotsoop-field-star-flower-star-forest-cafe-mtt> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Hong Kiwoong

Deulkkotsoop "野 · 花 · 林" 咖啡厅 / MTT

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