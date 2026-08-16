Deulkkotsoop "Field · Flower · Forest" Café / MTT

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Coffee Shop

Design Team: Kim Sanghoon, Shin Uitak, Han Seohee

General Contractor: YEIL SYNTHESIS CONSTRUCTION Co., Ltd.

Architecture Offices: Myungin Architects

Landscape Architecture: THE SUP

City: Damyang

Country: South Korea

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Text description provided by the architects. Architecture sometimes creates a landscape. Better architecture allows the landscape to remain. When we first encountered the site, it was scattered with traces of neglect, yet the land itself already felt complete. Rather than adding something new, we hoped the architecture would quietly belong to what was already there—to spread rather than rise, to step back rather than stand out, allowing nature to remain the true protagonist of the place. Choosing a single-story building was not simply a formal decision, but an attitude toward the land. Our hope was that people would remember the place before they remembered the building.