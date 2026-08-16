Deulkkotsoop "Field · Flower · Forest" Café / MTT

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Architects: MTT
- Area: 2317 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Hong Kiwoong
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Lead Architect: Jeon Jaehong
- Category: Coffee Shop
- Design Team: Kim Sanghoon, Shin Uitak, Han Seohee
- General Contractor: YEIL SYNTHESIS CONSTRUCTION Co., Ltd.
- Architecture Offices: Myungin Architects
- Landscape Architecture: THE SUP
- City: Damyang
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Architecture sometimes creates a landscape. Better architecture allows the landscape to remain. When we first encountered the site, it was scattered with traces of neglect, yet the land itself already felt complete. Rather than adding something new, we hoped the architecture would quietly belong to what was already there—to spread rather than rise, to step back rather than stand out, allowing nature to remain the true protagonist of the place. Choosing a single-story building was not simply a formal decision, but an attitude toward the land. Our hope was that people would remember the place before they remembered the building.