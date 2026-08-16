Jun Matcha Club Cafe / Matter of Something

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Architects: Matter of Something
- Area: 33 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Kafin Noe'man Studio
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Manufacturers: Anjati, Banana Paper, Bell Living Lab, Enigma Art Textile, Greenman Banana Paper Studio, Moonjar Design, Pring Studio, Quadra Surface, Uci Rock Paint, Venus Tiles
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Lead Architects: Steven Sundjaja, Kamilah Aisyi
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- Category: Restaurant & Bar Interiors, Coffee Shop Interiors
- Design Team: Safina Pratiwi, Alfath Alvaran
- General Contractor: PT. Niha Creative and Innovation
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Hello Good Nite
- City: Jakarta
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Located within a former residential garage in South Jakarta's Panglima Polim neighbourhood, Jun Matcha Club responds to the area's growing concentration of independent cafés and restaurants, offering a slower, more contemplative spatial experience centred around the ritual of preparing matcha. The project draws from the values embedded in matcha practice—ritual, attentiveness, and restraint—and translates them through Indonesian craftsmanship and locally sourced materials.