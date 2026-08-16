  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant & Bar Interiors
  4. Indonesia
  5. Jun Matcha Club Cafe / Matter of Something

Jun Matcha Club Cafe / Matter of Something

Save

Jun Matcha Club Cafe / Matter of Something - Image 2 of 15Jun Matcha Club Cafe / Matter of Something - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodJun Matcha Club Cafe / Matter of Something - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Shelving, GlassJun Matcha Club Cafe / Matter of Something - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, GlassJun Matcha Club Cafe / Matter of Something - More Images+ 10

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Restaurant & Bar Interiors, Coffee Shop Interiors
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: Matter of Something
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  33
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kafin Noe'man Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Anjati, Banana Paper, Bell Living Lab, Enigma Art Textile, Greenman Banana Paper Studio, Moonjar Design, Pring Studio, Quadra Surface, Uci Rock Paint, Venus Tiles
  • Lead Architects: Steven Sundjaja, Kamilah Aisyi
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jun Matcha Club Cafe / Matter of Something - Image 2 of 15
© Kafin Noe'man Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Located within a former residential garage in South Jakarta's Panglima Polim neighbourhood, Jun Matcha Club responds to the area's growing concentration of independent cafés and restaurants, offering a slower, more contemplative spatial experience centred around the ritual of preparing matcha. The project draws from the values embedded in matcha practice—ritual, attentiveness, and restraint—and translates them through Indonesian craftsmanship and locally sourced materials.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Matter of Something
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsIndonesia

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsIndonesia
Cite: "Jun Matcha Club Cafe / Matter of Something" 16 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183148/jun-matcha-club-cafe-matter-of-something> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Kafin Noe'man Studio

Jun Matcha Club 抹茶馆 / Matter of Something

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags