Jun Matcha Club Cafe / Matter of Something

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Restaurant & Bar Interiors, Coffee Shop Interiors

Design Team: Safina Pratiwi, Alfath Alvaran

General Contractor: PT. Niha Creative and Innovation

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Hello Good Nite

City: Jakarta

Country: Indonesia

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Text description provided by the architects. Located within a former residential garage in South Jakarta's Panglima Polim neighbourhood, Jun Matcha Club responds to the area's growing concentration of independent cafés and restaurants, offering a slower, more contemplative spatial experience centred around the ritual of preparing matcha. The project draws from the values embedded in matcha practice—ritual, attentiveness, and restraint—and translates them through Indonesian craftsmanship and locally sourced materials.