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Common Days Cafe / INS Studio

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Common Days Cafe / INS Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodCommon Days Cafe / INS Studio - Interior Photography, Dining roomCommon Days Cafe / INS Studio - Image 4 of 25Common Days Cafe / INS Studio - Exterior PhotographyCommon Days Cafe / INS Studio - More Images+ 20

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Coffee Shop
Kecamatan Turikale, Indonesia
  • Architects: INS Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  269
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Akasa Rana
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Toto, Dekkson, Jaya Board
  • Lead Architect: Wisnu Wardhana
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Common Days Cafe / INS Studio - Image 6 of 25
© Akasa Rana

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Maros, a small town on the outskirts of Makassar, Indonesia, this project occupies a newly developed commercial district where the urban fabric remains relatively sparse, allowing the surrounding natural landscape to remain a defining presence. Conceived as a gathering space, the building is organized across three levels, each accommodating a distinct program while collectively encouraging social interaction, work, and community activities.

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INS Studio
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ConcreteBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopIndonesia

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Cite: "Common Days Cafe / INS Studio" 15 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183147/common-days-cafe-ins-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Akasa Rana

Common Days 咖啡馆 / INS 工作室

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