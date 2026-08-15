Common Days Cafe / INS Studio

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Kecamatan Turikale, Indonesia
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Architects: INS Studio
- Area: 269 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Akasa Rana
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Manufacturers: Toto, Dekkson, Jaya Board
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Lead Architect: Wisnu Wardhana
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- Category: Coffee Shop
- Design Team: Rima Pratiwi, Wina Syahrir
- Technical Team: Fauzi Surjan
- General Contractor: Mata Ruang
- City: Kecamatan Turikale
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Maros, a small town on the outskirts of Makassar, Indonesia, this project occupies a newly developed commercial district where the urban fabric remains relatively sparse, allowing the surrounding natural landscape to remain a defining presence. Conceived as a gathering space, the building is organized across three levels, each accommodating a distinct program while collectively encouraging social interaction, work, and community activities.