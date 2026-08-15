Common Days Cafe / INS Studio

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Coffee Shop • Kecamatan Turikale, Indonesia Architects: INS Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 269 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Akasa Rana

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Toto Dekkson , Jaya Board Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Wisnu Wardhana

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Maros, a small town on the outskirts of Makassar, Indonesia, this project occupies a newly developed commercial district where the urban fabric remains relatively sparse, allowing the surrounding natural landscape to remain a defining presence. Conceived as a gathering space, the building is organized across three levels, each accommodating a distinct program while collectively encouraging social interaction, work, and community activities.