Sodzil House / Esencial Studio

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Houses • Mérida, Mexico Architects: Esencial Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 435 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Lluís Bort

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Ikea , Lufe , Sklum

Lead Architects: Sebastián Montalvo Millet, Esteban Hernandez Martín

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Category: Houses

Technical Architect: Miquel Gibert Ramos

Topographic Survey: Prefabricats Pujol

Prefabricated Structure: Construccions Canyellas

Builder: Electrocreixell

Facilities: EGC Consulting

Geotechnical Study: IMG Reformas integrales

Exterior Joinery: Carreté Finestres

Pool: Kit Mi Piscina

State: IMG Reformas integrales

City: Mérida

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. The project emerges in the vicinity of Hacienda Sodzil Norte, a vestige of the henequen boom in Yucatán that still preserves the physical and environmental memory of its past. The site, guarded by endemic vegetation, mature trees, and ancient stone walls (albarradas), dictated a clear premise: to recognize and preserve the preexisting traces as a natural continuation of the landscape.