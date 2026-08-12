Sodzil House / Esencial Studio

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Architects: Esencial Studio
- Area: 435 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Lluís Bort
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Manufacturers: Ikea, Lufe, Sklum
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Lead Architects: Sebastián Montalvo Millet, Esteban Hernandez Martín
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- Category: Houses
- Technical Architect: Miquel Gibert Ramos
- Topographic Survey: Prefabricats Pujol
- Prefabricated Structure: Construccions Canyellas
- Builder: Electrocreixell
- Facilities: EGC Consulting
- Geotechnical Study: IMG Reformas integrales
- Exterior Joinery: Carreté Finestres
- Pool: Kit Mi Piscina
- State: IMG Reformas integrales
- City: Mérida
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. The project emerges in the vicinity of Hacienda Sodzil Norte, a vestige of the henequen boom in Yucatán that still preserves the physical and environmental memory of its past. The site, guarded by endemic vegetation, mature trees, and ancient stone walls (albarradas), dictated a clear premise: to recognize and preserve the preexisting traces as a natural continuation of the landscape.