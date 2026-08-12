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Sodzil House / Esencial Studio

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Sodzil House / Esencial Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Brick, Concrete, BeamSodzil House / Esencial Studio - Image 3 of 17Sodzil House / Esencial Studio - Image 4 of 17Sodzil House / Esencial Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard, PatioSodzil House / Esencial Studio - More Images+ 12

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Mérida, Mexico
  • Architects: Esencial Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  435
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lluís Bort
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ikea, Lufe, Sklum
  • Lead Architects: Sebastián Montalvo Millet, Esteban Hernandez Martín
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Architect: Miquel Gibert Ramos
  • Topographic Survey: Prefabricats Pujol
  • Prefabricated Structure: Construccions Canyellas
  • Builder: Electrocreixell
  • Facilities: EGC Consulting
  • Geotechnical Study: IMG Reformas integrales
  • Exterior Joinery: Carreté Finestres
  • Pool: Kit Mi Piscina
  • State: IMG Reformas integrales
  • City: Mérida
  • Country: Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Sodzil House / Esencial Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard, Patio
© Lluís Bort

Text description provided by the architects. The project emerges in the vicinity of Hacienda Sodzil Norte, a vestige of the henequen boom in Yucatán that still preserves the physical and environmental memory of its past. The site, guarded by endemic vegetation, mature trees, and ancient stone walls (albarradas), dictated a clear premise: to recognize and preserve the preexisting traces as a natural continuation of the landscape.

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Esencial Studio
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WoodStone

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Cite: "Sodzil House / Esencial Studio" [Casa Sodzil / Esencial Studio] 12 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183133/sodzil-house-esencial-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Lluís Bort

Sodzil 住宅 / Esencial Studio

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