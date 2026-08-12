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Praia Preta II Residence / Luis Canepa Arquitetos

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Praia Preta II Residence / Luis Canepa Arquitetos - Image 2 of 27Praia Preta II Residence / Luis Canepa Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Chair, BeamPraia Preta II Residence / Luis Canepa Arquitetos - Image 4 of 27Praia Preta II Residence / Luis Canepa Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Forest, GardenPraia Preta II Residence / Luis Canepa Arquitetos - More Images+ 22

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses, Refurbishment
Praia Preta, Brazil
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Praia Preta II Residence / Luis Canepa Arquitetos - Image 6 of 27
© André Mortatti

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in a highly privileged spot on the northern coast of São Paulo. Its L-shaped layout is designed so that one facade overlooks the sea over the rocks, while the other faces the beach. The existing house featured a striking architecture with rustic materiality, characterized by elements such as white-painted brickwork with raised joints, stone walls, and rustic wood. The design concept aimed to meet the owners' new needs while respecting the existing architecture and surrounding nature.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentBrazil
Cite: "Praia Preta II Residence / Luis Canepa Arquitetos" [Residência Praia Preta II / Luis Canepa Arquitetos] 12 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183125/praia-preta-ii-residence-luis-canepa-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© André Mortatti

Praia Preta II 住宅 / Luis Canepa Arquitetos

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