Praia Preta II Residence / Luis Canepa Arquitetos

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Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in a highly privileged spot on the northern coast of São Paulo. Its L-shaped layout is designed so that one facade overlooks the sea over the rocks, while the other faces the beach. The existing house featured a striking architecture with rustic materiality, characterized by elements such as white-painted brickwork with raised joints, stone walls, and rustic wood. The design concept aimed to meet the owners' new needs while respecting the existing architecture and surrounding nature.