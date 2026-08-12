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Lotus Shala Wellness Facility / Pablo Luna Studio

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Curated by Miwa Negoro

Wellbeing
Indonesia
  • Architects: Pablo Luna Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  125
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pablo Luna Studio
  • Lead Architect: Pablo Luna Studio
  • Category: Wellbeing
  • Architecture Team: Ichwan Fuadi, Raditya, Ni’mal Abdu, Yusron Saputra, Dolores Giribone, Bagaskara, Krisnantara Putra, Fillologus Iryono
  • Structural Engineer, Civil Engineer: Pablo Luna Studio
  • Country: Indonesia
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© Pablo Luna Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the lotus, a timeless symbol of transformation and awakening, Lotus Shala was conceived as a space where architecture and human experience come together. At its heart is an intention to cultivate energy, vitality, aliveness, and meaningful human connection through practices that bring people into deeper connection with themselves, one another, and the world.

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Cite: "Lotus Shala Wellness Facility / Pablo Luna Studio" 12 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183112/lotus-shala-wellness-facility-pablo-luna-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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