Lotus Shala Wellness Facility / Pablo Luna Studio

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Category: Wellbeing

Architecture Team: Ichwan Fuadi, Raditya, Ni’mal Abdu, Yusron Saputra, Dolores Giribone, Bagaskara, Krisnantara Putra, Fillologus Iryono

Structural Engineer, Civil Engineer: Pablo Luna Studio

Country: Indonesia

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Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the lotus, a timeless symbol of transformation and awakening, Lotus Shala was conceived as a space where architecture and human experience come together. At its heart is an intention to cultivate energy, vitality, aliveness, and meaningful human connection through practices that bring people into deeper connection with themselves, one another, and the world.