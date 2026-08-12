Lotus Shala Wellness Facility / Pablo Luna Studio

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Architects: Pablo Luna Studio
- Area: 125 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Pablo Luna Studio
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Lead Architect: Pablo Luna Studio
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Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the lotus, a timeless symbol of transformation and awakening, Lotus Shala was conceived as a space where architecture and human experience come together. At its heart is an intention to cultivate energy, vitality, aliveness, and meaningful human connection through practices that bring people into deeper connection with themselves, one another, and the world.