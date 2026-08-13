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Green Sandwich House / HYAN

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Green Sandwich House / HYAN - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Countertop, Lighting, ChairGreen Sandwich House / HYAN - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, BedroomGreen Sandwich House / HYAN - Image 4 of 23Green Sandwich House / HYAN - Interior Photography, Wood, Countertop, KitchenGreen Sandwich House / HYAN - More Images+ 18

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses, Renovation
Hayama, Japan
  • Architects: HYAN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  271
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Katsuhiro Aoki
  • Lead Architect: Anna Naganuma
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Design Architect : Shohei Hasegawa
  • General Contractor: Deguchi Tategu-ten
  • Interior Design: Haruka Shoji
  • City: Hayama
  • Country: Japan
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Green Sandwich House / HYAN - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Bed, Bedroom
© Katsuhiro Aoki

Text description provided by the architects. Rather than demolishing an ageing 1970s timber house, Japanese studio HYAN chose to inherit it — renovating the building into a home and studio for its own founders in the hills of Hayama, Kanagawa. Built in the late 1970s, during the development of a hillside residential district behind Hayama's former imperial villa area, the house belonged to Japan's pre-1981 seismic-code generation.

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HYAN
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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan
Cite: "Green Sandwich House / HYAN" 13 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183108/green-sandwich-house-hyan> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Katsuhiro Aoki

Green Sandwich House / HYAN

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