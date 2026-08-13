Green Sandwich House / HYAN

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Houses, Renovation • Hayama, Japan Architects: HYAN

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 271 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Katsuhiro Aoki

Lead Architect: Anna Naganuma

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Category: Houses, Renovation

Design Architect : Shohei Hasegawa

General Contractor: Deguchi Tategu-ten

Interior Design: Haruka Shoji

City: Hayama

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. Rather than demolishing an ageing 1970s timber house, Japanese studio HYAN chose to inherit it — renovating the building into a home and studio for its own founders in the hills of Hayama, Kanagawa. Built in the late 1970s, during the development of a hillside residential district behind Hayama's former imperial villa area, the house belonged to Japan's pre-1981 seismic-code generation.