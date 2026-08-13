Green Sandwich House / HYAN

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Hayama, Japan
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Architects: HYAN
- Area: 271 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Katsuhiro Aoki
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Lead Architect: Anna Naganuma
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Design Architect : Shohei Hasegawa
- General Contractor: Deguchi Tategu-ten
- Interior Design: Haruka Shoji
- City: Hayama
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Rather than demolishing an ageing 1970s timber house, Japanese studio HYAN chose to inherit it — renovating the building into a home and studio for its own founders in the hills of Hayama, Kanagawa. Built in the late 1970s, during the development of a hillside residential district behind Hayama's former imperial villa area, the house belonged to Japan's pre-1981 seismic-code generation.