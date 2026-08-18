  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Indonesia
  5. Hideout Leaf Villa / Pablo Luna Studio

Hideout Leaf Villa / Pablo Luna Studio

Save

Hideout Leaf Villa / Pablo Luna Studio - Exterior PhotographyHideout Leaf Villa / Pablo Luna Studio - Image 7 of 32Hideout Leaf Villa / Pablo Luna Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairHideout Leaf Villa / Pablo Luna Studio - Image 4 of 32Hideout Leaf Villa / Pablo Luna Studio - More Images+ 27

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Hospitality Architecture
Sidemen, Indonesia
  • Architects: Pablo Luna Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tara Lynn Photography
  • Lead Architects: Pablo Luna Studio, Hideout Bali
  • Architecture Team: Brandon James, Fillologus Iryono, Theodorus Alvin, I Putu Raditya manggala Hutama, I Putu Krisnantara Putra, Adhi Guna Dharma
  • Interior Designer: Rass Interior, Hideout Atelier
  • Landscape Collaborator: Bhoomi Earth Studio, Gusman Surya, Akah Garden Lab
  • Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Dewa Aditya
  • City: Sidemen
  • Country: Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hideout Leaf Villa / Pablo Luna Studio - Exterior Photography
© Tara Lynn Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Hideout Leaf is located in the mountains of East Bali, surrounded by a natural landscape that forms a living ecosystem of design-conscious spaces, art, and nature experiences nestled beside a quiet river in the shadow of Mount Agung. Removed from the intensity of urban life, Leaf is immersed in the sounds of flowing water, rustling leaves, and tropical vegetation, becoming part of its environment. The project seeks to create a close relationship between architecture and nature, allowing the surrounding landscape to shape the experience of the space.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pablo Luna Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureIndonesia
Cite: "Hideout Leaf Villa / Pablo Luna Studio" 18 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183102/hideout-leaf-villa-pablo-luna-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Tara Lynn Photography

Hideout Leaf 别墅 / Pablo Luna Studio

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags