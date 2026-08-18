Hideout Leaf Villa / Pablo Luna Studio

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Sidemen, Indonesia
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Architects: Pablo Luna Studio
- Area: 160 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Tara Lynn Photography
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Lead Architects: Pablo Luna Studio, Hideout Bali
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Architecture Team: Brandon James, Fillologus Iryono, Theodorus Alvin, I Putu Raditya manggala Hutama, I Putu Krisnantara Putra, Adhi Guna Dharma
- Interior Designer: Rass Interior, Hideout Atelier
- Landscape Collaborator: Bhoomi Earth Studio, Gusman Surya, Akah Garden Lab
- Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Dewa Aditya
- City: Sidemen
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Hideout Leaf is located in the mountains of East Bali, surrounded by a natural landscape that forms a living ecosystem of design-conscious spaces, art, and nature experiences nestled beside a quiet river in the shadow of Mount Agung. Removed from the intensity of urban life, Leaf is immersed in the sounds of flowing water, rustling leaves, and tropical vegetation, becoming part of its environment. The project seeks to create a close relationship between architecture and nature, allowing the surrounding landscape to shape the experience of the space.