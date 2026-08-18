Hideout Leaf Villa / Pablo Luna Studio

+ 27

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Hospitality Architecture

Architecture Team: Brandon James, Fillologus Iryono, Theodorus Alvin, I Putu Raditya manggala Hutama, I Putu Krisnantara Putra, Adhi Guna Dharma

Interior Designer: Rass Interior, Hideout Atelier

Landscape Collaborator: Bhoomi Earth Studio, Gusman Surya, Akah Garden Lab

Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Dewa Aditya

City: Sidemen

Country: Indonesia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Hideout Leaf is located in the mountains of East Bali, surrounded by a natural landscape that forms a living ecosystem of design-conscious spaces, art, and nature experiences nestled beside a quiet river in the shadow of Mount Agung. Removed from the intensity of urban life, Leaf is immersed in the sounds of flowing water, rustling leaves, and tropical vegetation, becoming part of its environment. The project seeks to create a close relationship between architecture and nature, allowing the surrounding landscape to shape the experience of the space.