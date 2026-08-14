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Super JINJIANG / COLORFULL YUJING DESIGN

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Super JINJIANG / COLORFULL YUJING DESIGN - Exterior PhotographySuper JINJIANG / COLORFULL YUJING DESIGN - Image 3 of 33Super JINJIANG / COLORFULL YUJING DESIGN - Interior PhotographySuper JINJIANG / COLORFULL YUJING DESIGN - Interior Photography, Closet, WoodSuper JINJIANG / COLORFULL YUJING DESIGN - More Images+ 28

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Retail
Quanzhou, China
  • Architects: COLORFULL YUJING DESIGN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  275
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pixel Force
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Nanchow
  • Category: Retail
  • Design Director: Sunny Zhao, Ryo Ono
  • Design Team: Yang, Louis Xie, Ping Yang, Leo Long, Luying Xu, Fanxing Zhang, Zhenglin Xu, Nana Zheng, June Xiang, Qiong Li
  • Construction: Fujian Zhongchuang United Construction Engineering Group Co., LTD
  • Retail Planning & Commercial Strategy: Shejie Technology Group Co., LTD
  • City: Quanzhou
  • Country: China
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Super JINJIANG / COLORFULL YUJING DESIGN - Exterior Photography
© Pixel Force

Text description provided by the architects. Jinjiang, known as China's "Capital of Brands". Alongside its strong manufacturing heritage, the city is enriched by Maritime Silk Road culture, traditional Minnan architecture, and overseas Chinese heritage. Nearby, Xunpu has become a celebrated cultural destination, known for its iconic hairpin flower tradition, historic Minnan houses, and coastal fishing village character. Against this backdrop, Super Jinjiang launched its first flagship experience store in Xunpu. Built on Jinjiang's footwear and apparel industry, the project brings together local brands, design, and cultural experiences, creating a platform that connects manufacturing, culture, and tourism while showcasing the spirit of Made in Jinjiang.

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Cite: "Super JINJIANG / COLORFULL YUJING DESIGN" 14 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183083/super-jinjiang-colorfull-yujing-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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蟳埔「超级晋江」体验店 / COLORFULL昱景设计

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