Super JINJIANG / COLORFULL YUJING DESIGN

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Category: Retail

Design Director: Sunny Zhao, Ryo Ono

Design Team: Yang, Louis Xie, Ping Yang, Leo Long, Luying Xu, Fanxing Zhang, Zhenglin Xu, Nana Zheng, June Xiang, Qiong Li

Construction: Fujian Zhongchuang United Construction Engineering Group Co., LTD

Retail Planning & Commercial Strategy: Shejie Technology Group Co., LTD

City: Quanzhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Jinjiang, known as China's "Capital of Brands". Alongside its strong manufacturing heritage, the city is enriched by Maritime Silk Road culture, traditional Minnan architecture, and overseas Chinese heritage. Nearby, Xunpu has become a celebrated cultural destination, known for its iconic hairpin flower tradition, historic Minnan houses, and coastal fishing village character. Against this backdrop, Super Jinjiang launched its first flagship experience store in Xunpu. Built on Jinjiang's footwear and apparel industry, the project brings together local brands, design, and cultural experiences, creating a platform that connects manufacturing, culture, and tourism while showcasing the spirit of Made in Jinjiang.