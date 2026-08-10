Cali Foothills Integral Corridor / Edward Conde Serna Arquitectos

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Category: Park

Lead Team: Jorge Alexis Viveros

Design Team: Jorge Salazar Marcillo, Karol Vega, Diana Quiros, Jorge Armando Guzmán, Andrés Felipe Sanchez, Arley Duvan Mesa, Juan Esteban Sandoval, Dalia Lucía Peña, Daniel Henandez, Daniel Jácome, Victor Gutierrez, Nathalia Cruces, Juan Galvis, Juan José Bello, Nicolas Zambrano, Juan Pablo Rondón, Santiago Torres

Technical Team: Marisol Ceballos, Daniela Molina, Angie Ordoñez, Adrián Saavedra, Carolina Reina, Hernan Viracachá, Javier Fajardo, Carlos Puerta, Ricardo Mercado

City: Cali

Country: Colombia

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Text description provided by the architects. The Cali Foothills Integral Corridor transforms the last gap between the city and the mountain into a landscape infrastructure capable of initiating the consolidation of a new urban forest and restoring ecological continuity between the urban fabric, the Cristo Rey Ecopark, and the Farallones de Cali National Natural Park.