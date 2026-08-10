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Cali Foothills Integral Corridor / Edward Conde Serna Arquitectos

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Cali Foothills Integral Corridor / Edward Conde Serna Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, GardenCali Foothills Integral Corridor / Edward Conde Serna Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyCali Foothills Integral Corridor / Edward Conde Serna Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyCali Foothills Integral Corridor / Edward Conde Serna Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyCali Foothills Integral Corridor / Edward Conde Serna Arquitectos - More Images+ 24

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Park
Cali, Colombia
  • Category: Park
  • Lead Team: Jorge Alexis Viveros
  • Design Team: Jorge Salazar Marcillo, Karol Vega, Diana Quiros, Jorge Armando Guzmán, Andrés Felipe Sanchez, Arley Duvan Mesa, Juan Esteban Sandoval, Dalia Lucía Peña, Daniel Henandez, Daniel Jácome, Victor Gutierrez, Nathalia Cruces, Juan Galvis, Juan José Bello, Nicolas Zambrano, Juan Pablo Rondón, Santiago Torres
  • Technical Team: Marisol Ceballos, Daniela Molina, Angie Ordoñez, Adrián Saavedra, Carolina Reina, Hernan Viracachá, Javier Fajardo, Carlos Puerta, Ricardo Mercado
  • City: Cali
  • Country: Colombia
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Cali Foothills Integral Corridor / Edward Conde Serna Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Carlos Valencia Maya

Text description provided by the architects. The Cali Foothills Integral Corridor transforms the last gap between the city and the mountain into a landscape infrastructure capable of initiating the consolidation of a new urban forest and restoring ecological continuity between the urban fabric, the Cristo Rey Ecopark, and the Farallones de Cali National Natural Park.

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Edward Conde Serna Arquitectos
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Cite: "Cali Foothills Integral Corridor / Edward Conde Serna Arquitectos" [Corredor Integral del Piedemonte de Cali / Edward Conde Serna Arquitectos] 10 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182509/cali-foothills-integral-corridor-edward-conde-serna-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Carlos Valencia Maya

卡利山麓综合廊道 / Edward Conde Serna Arquitectos

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