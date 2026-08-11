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Machan - Korail Community Platform / Paraa

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Machan - Korail Community Platform / Paraa - Image 2 of 29Machan - Korail Community Platform / Paraa - Interior PhotographyMachan - Korail Community Platform / Paraa - Exterior PhotographyMachan - Korail Community Platform / Paraa - Interior Photography, BrickMachan - Korail Community Platform / Paraa - More Images+ 24

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Community Center
Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Architects: Paraa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  332
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:City Syntax
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Asian Paints, CONCORD, NDE, S S Bricks, Shah Cement
  • Lead Architect: Kazi Arefin
  • Category: Community Center
  • Design Team: A S M Khaled Saifullah, Abdul Kadir, Farhin Iqbal, Saira Jannat, S M Kaikobad,
  • Other Team Members: Ruhul Abdin, Tarannum Ali, Fahim Bin Hamid, Ayesha Rahman Chowdhury
  • Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Gravity Engineers (Eng. Masrur Kabir)
  • Construction Team: Eng. Rabindranath Sarkar
  • Civil Contractor: Eng. Imran
  • Electrician: Nur Nabi Patoary
  • Steel Fabrication: Sohel Rana Khan
  • Painter: Md. Habibur Rahman
  • Carpenter: Nazmul Hasan, Sohel Hosen
  • City: Dhaka
  • Country: Bangladesh
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Machan - Korail Community Platform / Paraa - Exterior Photography
© City Syntax

Text description provided by the architects. Machan, meaning 'platform' in Bangla, captures its essence: a platform or structure that supports and connects. It stands at Ershad Maidan, one of Korail's few open spaces. Paraa worked with Korail's youth, community leaders, students, and creative collaborators to transform the site into a shared stage for expression. Over 60 participatory workshops and residencies shaped the design, bringing together residents and young designers through storytelling, model-making, and hands-on construction. 

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Cite: "Machan - Korail Community Platform / Paraa" 11 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182488/machan-korail-community-platform-paraa> ISSN 0719-8884

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Courtesy of Paraa

Machan - 科拉尔社区平台 / Paraa

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