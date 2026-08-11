Machan - Korail Community Platform / Paraa

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Community Center • Dhaka, Bangladesh Architects: Paraa

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 332 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: City Syntax

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Asian Paints , CONCORD , NDE , S S Bricks , Shah Cement

Lead Architect: Kazi Arefin

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Community Center

Design Team: A S M Khaled Saifullah, Abdul Kadir, Farhin Iqbal, Saira Jannat, S M Kaikobad,

Other Team Members: Ruhul Abdin, Tarannum Ali, Fahim Bin Hamid, Ayesha Rahman Chowdhury

Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Gravity Engineers (Eng. Masrur Kabir)

Construction Team: Eng. Rabindranath Sarkar

Civil Contractor: Eng. Imran

Electrician: Nur Nabi Patoary

Steel Fabrication: Sohel Rana Khan

Painter: Md. Habibur Rahman

Carpenter: Nazmul Hasan, Sohel Hosen

City: Dhaka

Country: Bangladesh

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Text description provided by the architects. Machan, meaning 'platform' in Bangla, captures its essence: a platform or structure that supports and connects. It stands at Ershad Maidan, one of Korail's few open spaces. Paraa worked with Korail's youth, community leaders, students, and creative collaborators to transform the site into a shared stage for expression. Over 60 participatory workshops and residencies shaped the design, bringing together residents and young designers through storytelling, model-making, and hands-on construction.