Machan - Korail Community Platform / Paraa

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Dhaka, Bangladesh
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Architects: Paraa
- Area: 332 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:City Syntax
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Manufacturers: Asian Paints, CONCORD, NDE, S S Bricks, Shah Cement
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Lead Architect: Kazi Arefin
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- Category: Community Center
- Design Team: A S M Khaled Saifullah, Abdul Kadir, Farhin Iqbal, Saira Jannat, S M Kaikobad,
- Other Team Members: Ruhul Abdin, Tarannum Ali, Fahim Bin Hamid, Ayesha Rahman Chowdhury
- Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Gravity Engineers (Eng. Masrur Kabir)
- Construction Team: Eng. Rabindranath Sarkar
- Civil Contractor: Eng. Imran
- Electrician: Nur Nabi Patoary
- Steel Fabrication: Sohel Rana Khan
- Painter: Md. Habibur Rahman
- Carpenter: Nazmul Hasan, Sohel Hosen
- City: Dhaka
- Country: Bangladesh
Text description provided by the architects. Machan, meaning 'platform' in Bangla, captures its essence: a platform or structure that supports and connects. It stands at Ershad Maidan, one of Korail's few open spaces. Paraa worked with Korail's youth, community leaders, students, and creative collaborators to transform the site into a shared stage for expression. Over 60 participatory workshops and residencies shaped the design, bringing together residents and young designers through storytelling, model-making, and hands-on construction.