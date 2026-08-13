Matchbox / KAAN Architecten

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Sustainability

Technical Team: Javier Cuartero, Michael Geensen, Jan Teunis ten Kate

Design Team: Eli Dorsman, Raluca Firicel, Narine Gyulkhasyan, Moritz Kuehl, Cristina Gonzalo Cuarian, Michalina Wawro, Samara Zukoski

General Contractor: Stam + De Koning Bouw

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ABT B.V

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Level Acoustics & Vibration

Project Management: Maakt Projecten

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Van Hout adviseurs en installateurs B.V, Visietech B.V

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Verheggen Elektrotechniek B.V

Landscape Architecture: West 8 urban design & landscape architecture b.v

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Derix, Constructie Adviesbureau Geuijen, Adviesbureau Lüning B.V

Client: Trudo, Eindhoven

City: Eindhoven

Country: The Netherlands

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Text description provided by the architects. KAAN Architecten has completed Matchbox, a compact timber mixed-use building in Eindhoven's Strijp-S district. Designed as a calm landmark within the former Philips industrial site, the project offers a sustainable alternative to conventional concrete construction. Built almost entirely from timber, Matchbox combines offices, social rental housing, and shared outdoor spaces within a clear modular design.