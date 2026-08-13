Matchbox / KAAN Architecten

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Eindhoven, The Netherlands
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Architects: KAAN Architecten
- Area: 4700 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Sebastian van Damme, Jeroen Verrecht
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Manufacturers: MOSO Bamboo
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Lead Architects: Vincent Panhuysen, Kees Kaan, Dikkie Scipio, Timo Cardol, Hannes Ochmann
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Sustainability
- Technical Team: Javier Cuartero, Michael Geensen, Jan Teunis ten Kate
- Design Team: Eli Dorsman, Raluca Firicel, Narine Gyulkhasyan, Moritz Kuehl, Cristina Gonzalo Cuarian, Michalina Wawro, Samara Zukoski
- General Contractor: Stam + De Koning Bouw
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ABT B.V
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Level Acoustics & Vibration
- Project Management: Maakt Projecten
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Van Hout adviseurs en installateurs B.V, Visietech B.V
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Verheggen Elektrotechniek B.V
- Landscape Architecture: West 8 urban design & landscape architecture b.v
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Derix, Constructie Adviesbureau Geuijen, Adviesbureau Lüning B.V
- Client: Trudo, Eindhoven
- City: Eindhoven
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. KAAN Architecten has completed Matchbox, a compact timber mixed-use building in Eindhoven's Strijp-S district. Designed as a calm landmark within the former Philips industrial site, the project offers a sustainable alternative to conventional concrete construction. Built almost entirely from timber, Matchbox combines offices, social rental housing, and shared outdoor spaces within a clear modular design.