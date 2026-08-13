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Matchbox / KAAN Architecten

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Matchbox / KAAN Architecten - Exterior PhotographyMatchbox / KAAN Architecten - Exterior PhotographyMatchbox / KAAN Architecten - Interior Photography, GlassMatchbox / KAAN Architecten - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodMatchbox / KAAN Architecten - More Images+ 39

Curated by Nina Vuga

Mixed Use Architecture, Sustainability
Eindhoven, The Netherlands
  • Architects: KAAN Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sebastian van Damme, Jeroen Verrecht
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  MOSO Bamboo
  • Lead Architects: Vincent Panhuysen, Kees Kaan, Dikkie Scipio, Timo Cardol, Hannes Ochmann
  • Technical Team: Javier Cuartero, Michael Geensen, Jan Teunis ten Kate
  • Design Team: Eli Dorsman, Raluca Firicel, Narine Gyulkhasyan, Moritz Kuehl, Cristina Gonzalo Cuarian, Michalina Wawro, Samara Zukoski
  • General Contractor: Stam + De Koning Bouw
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ABT B.V
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Level Acoustics & Vibration
  • Project Management: Maakt Projecten
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Van Hout adviseurs en installateurs B.V, Visietech B.V
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Verheggen Elektrotechniek B.V
  • Landscape Architecture: West 8 urban design & landscape architecture b.v
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Derix, Constructie Adviesbureau Geuijen, Adviesbureau Lüning B.V
  • Client: Trudo, Eindhoven
  • City: Eindhoven
  • Country: The Netherlands
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Matchbox / KAAN Architecten - Exterior Photography
© Jeroen Verrecht

Text description provided by the architects. KAAN Architecten has completed Matchbox, a compact timber mixed-use building in Eindhoven's Strijp-S district. Designed as a calm landmark within the former Philips industrial site, the project offers a sustainable alternative to conventional concrete construction. Built almost entirely from timber, Matchbox combines offices, social rental housing, and shared outdoor spaces within a clear modular design.

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Cite: "Matchbox / KAAN Architecten" 13 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182473/matchbox-kaan-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Sebastian van Damme

Matchbox / KAAN Architecten

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