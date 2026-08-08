HOURS Commercial Building / See Architects

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Architects: See Architects
- Area: 950 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Kim Yongsung
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Lead Architects: Kee Lew
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: Dahyun Lee, Sungjoon Cho
- Technical Team: Sangil Shin, Jaehoon Chung
- General Contractor: See Construction
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Yongjin ENC
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Hangil Structure
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. The site faces Daehyeon Elementary School to the south, with Hwimun High School and Samseong Station within walking distance to the north — yet it sits within an alley less than six meters wide. This condition favors educational facilities, quiet corporate offices, or tenants who value parking over street-front exposure. The open frontage created by the school is a clear asset, but it equally demands careful attention to visual privacy and noise.