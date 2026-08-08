HOURS Commercial Building / See Architects

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Category: Commercial Architecture

Design Team: Dahyun Lee, Sungjoon Cho

Technical Team: Sangil Shin, Jaehoon Chung

General Contractor: See Construction

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Yongjin ENC

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Hangil Structure

City: Seoul

Country: South Korea

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Text description provided by the architects. The site faces Daehyeon Elementary School to the south, with Hwimun High School and Samseong Station within walking distance to the north — yet it sits within an alley less than six meters wide. This condition favors educational facilities, quiet corporate offices, or tenants who value parking over street-front exposure. The open frontage created by the school is a clear asset, but it equally demands careful attention to visual privacy and noise.