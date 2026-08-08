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HOURS Commercial Building / See Architects

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HOURS Commercial Building / See Architects - Image 2 of 23HOURS Commercial Building / See Architects - Exterior Photography, ConcreteHOURS Commercial Building / See Architects - Interior Photography, ConcreteHOURS Commercial Building / See Architects - Image 5 of 23HOURS Commercial Building / See Architects - More Images+ 18

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Commercial Architecture
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: See Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  950
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kim Yongsung
  • Lead Architects: Kee Lew
  • Design Team: Dahyun Lee, Sungjoon Cho
  • Technical Team: Sangil Shin, Jaehoon Chung
  • General Contractor: See Construction
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Yongjin ENC
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Hangil Structure
  • City: Seoul
  • Country: South Korea
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HOURS Commercial Building / See Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Kim Yongsung

Text description provided by the architects. The site faces Daehyeon Elementary School to the south, with Hwimun High School and Samseong Station within walking distance to the north — yet it sits within an alley less than six meters wide. This condition favors educational facilities, quiet corporate offices, or tenants who value parking over street-front exposure. The open frontage created by the school is a clear asset, but it equally demands careful attention to visual privacy and noise.

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Cite: "HOURS Commercial Building / See Architects" 08 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182396/hours-commercial-building-see-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Kim Yongsung

HOURS 商业楼 / 拾雅建筑 (See Architects)

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