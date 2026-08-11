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Koma Commercial Facility / U.GA Architects

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Koma Commercial Facility / U.GA Architects - Exterior PhotographyKoma Commercial Facility / U.GA Architects - Exterior Photography, Glass, SteelKoma Commercial Facility / U.GA Architects - Exterior Photography, Handrail, SteelKoma Commercial Facility / U.GA Architects - Image 5 of 26Koma Commercial Facility / U.GA Architects - More Images+ 21

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Commercial Architecture
Busan, South Korea
  • Architects: U.GA Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  51
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sangin Nam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Namsun Aluminum
  • Lead Architect: Dae-woo Yu
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Koma Commercial Facility / U.GA Architects - Exterior Photography
© Sangin Nam

Text description provided by the architects. Haeridan-gil is a place where the layered time of an ordinary residential neighborhood has been transposed into a cultural streetscape through renovation. In these alleys, where old Western-style houses are reinterpreted with distinct sensitivities to weave new narratives in every crevice, the value of architecture is reduced not to physical scale, but to a matter of attitude and attunement. At the sharp, acute-angled intersection where these alleys converge, "Koma" establishes its presence upon a precarious boundary.

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U.GA Architects
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GlassSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureSouth Korea

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GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "Koma Commercial Facility / U.GA Architects" 11 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182395/koma-commercial-facility-uga-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Sangin Nam

Koma 商业设施 / U.GA Architects

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