Koma Commercial Facility / U.GA Architects

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Category: Commercial Architecture

Design Team: Soon-jung Shim, Hyo-kyung Kwon

General Contractor: Wiz Construction Co., Ltd

City: Busan

Country: South Korea

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Text description provided by the architects. Haeridan-gil is a place where the layered time of an ordinary residential neighborhood has been transposed into a cultural streetscape through renovation. In these alleys, where old Western-style houses are reinterpreted with distinct sensitivities to weave new narratives in every crevice, the value of architecture is reduced not to physical scale, but to a matter of attitude and attunement. At the sharp, acute-angled intersection where these alleys converge, "Koma" establishes its presence upon a precarious boundary.