Koma Commercial Facility / U.GA Architects

-
Architects: U.GA Architects
- Area: 51 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Sangin Nam
-
Manufacturers: Namsun Aluminum
-
Lead Architect: Dae-woo Yu
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: Soon-jung Shim, Hyo-kyung Kwon
- General Contractor: Wiz Construction Co., Ltd
- City: Busan
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Haeridan-gil is a place where the layered time of an ordinary residential neighborhood has been transposed into a cultural streetscape through renovation. In these alleys, where old Western-style houses are reinterpreted with distinct sensitivities to weave new narratives in every crevice, the value of architecture is reduced not to physical scale, but to a matter of attitude and attunement. At the sharp, acute-angled intersection where these alleys converge, "Koma" establishes its presence upon a precarious boundary.