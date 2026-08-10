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Ukigumo - Floating Clouds Residence / Ukei Shimada Architects

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Ukigumo - Floating Clouds Residence / Ukei Shimada Architects - Exterior Photography, WoodUkigumo - Floating Clouds Residence / Ukei Shimada Architects - Interior PhotographyUkigumo - Floating Clouds Residence / Ukei Shimada Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Glass, BathtubUkigumo - Floating Clouds Residence / Ukei Shimada Architects - Image 5 of 43Ukigumo - Floating Clouds Residence / Ukei Shimada Architects - More Images+ 38

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Tokyo, Japan
  • Architects: Ukei Shimada Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  112
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Koji Fujii / TOREAL
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bosch, Delta Faucet, Koizumi Lighting Co. , LIXIL　, Zucchetti
  • Lead Architect: Ukei Shimada
  • Category: Houses
  • Structural Engineer, Civil Engineer: Ladderup Architects
  • Mep & Hvac Consultant: ZO Consulting Engineers
  • General Contractor: Miyashima Koumuten Co., Ltd
  • Landscape Designer: Weru Landscape
  • City: Tokyo
  • Country: Japan
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Ukigumo - Floating Clouds Residence / Ukei Shimada Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, Brick
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Text description provided by the architects. The site sits within a neighborhood where houses continue block after block. Here, in Suginami Ward, Tokyo, I had the opportunity to design my own house. What does it mean to create a rich dwelling within Japan's typical, densely packed residential areas? Standing on the empty lot, I noticed a gap of open sky between the surrounding houses, with clouds floating above.

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Cite: "Ukigumo - Floating Clouds Residence / Ukei Shimada Architects" 10 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182342/ukigumo-floating-clouds-residence-ukei-shimada-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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