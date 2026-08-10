Ukigumo - Floating Clouds Residence / Ukei Shimada Architects

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Category: Houses

Structural Engineer, Civil Engineer: Ladderup Architects

Mep & Hvac Consultant: ZO Consulting Engineers

General Contractor: Miyashima Koumuten Co., Ltd

Landscape Designer: Weru Landscape

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. The site sits within a neighborhood where houses continue block after block. Here, in Suginami Ward, Tokyo, I had the opportunity to design my own house. What does it mean to create a rich dwelling within Japan's typical, densely packed residential areas? Standing on the empty lot, I noticed a gap of open sky between the surrounding houses, with clouds floating above.