H001CH-Hass loft / estudio Hass

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Text description provided by the architects. From the outside, this loft had it all: double-height ceilings, natural light, and a sense of spaciousness that promised great possibilities. However, upon entering, the space lacked order. The ground floor was fragmented by a poorly resolved bathroom, and the upper floor was an unused, functionless void. The challenge was to transform this unstructured volume into a coherent, livable place with a distinct identity.