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H001CH-Hass loft / estudio Hass

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Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: estudio Hass
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  75
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Asier Rua
  • Lead Architects: Elena Moreno, Jorge Prieto
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H001CH-Hass loft / estudio Hass - Image 3 of 16
© Asier Rua

Text description provided by the architects. From the outside, this loft had it all: double-height ceilings, natural light, and a sense of spaciousness that promised great possibilities. However, upon entering, the space lacked order. The ground floor was fragmented by a poorly resolved bathroom, and the upper floor was an unused, functionless void. The challenge was to transform this unstructured volume into a coherent, livable place with a distinct identity.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSpain
Cite: "H001CH-Hass loft / estudio Hass" [H001CH-Hass loft / estudio Hass] 09 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182335/h001ch-hass-loft-estudio-hass> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Asier Rua

H001CH-Hass Loft / Hass工作室

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