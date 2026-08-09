H001CH-Hass loft / estudio Hass

•
Madrid, Spain
-
Architects: estudio Hass
- Area: 75 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Asier Rua
-
Lead Architects: Elena Moreno, Jorge Prieto
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Renovation, Apartment Interiors
- City: Madrid
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. From the outside, this loft had it all: double-height ceilings, natural light, and a sense of spaciousness that promised great possibilities. However, upon entering, the space lacked order. The ground floor was fragmented by a poorly resolved bathroom, and the upper floor was an unused, functionless void. The challenge was to transform this unstructured volume into a coherent, livable place with a distinct identity.