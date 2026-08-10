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Babylonia Residence / FMD Architects

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Babylonia Residence / FMD Architects - Exterior PhotographyBabylonia Residence / FMD Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Courtyard, PatioBabylonia Residence / FMD Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairBabylonia Residence / FMD Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodBabylonia Residence / FMD Architects - More Images+ 25

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Melbourne, Australia
  • Architects: FMD Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  928
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Peter Bennetts
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sculptform, Fisher & Paykel, Agape, Artedomus
  • Lead Architect: Fiona Dunin
  • Category: Houses
  • Interior Designer: FMD Architects
  • Garden And Landscape Design: Eckersley Garden Architecture
  • City: Melbourne
  • Country: Australia
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© Peter Bennetts

Text description provided by the architects. Responding directly to its sloping suburban site in Melbourne's established north-east, Babylonia draws inspiration from the site's elevated rear garden, establishing parallels to the Hanging Gardens of Babylon. Two mature eucalypts anchor the site's frontage, their canopies drawing the eye upwards as the home embeds voluminous and cavernous spaces within the layered terrain.

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FMD Architects
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Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

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WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Babylonia Residence / FMD Architects" 10 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182334/babylonia-residence-fmd-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Peter Bennetts

Babylonia 住宅 / FMD Architects

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