100 Windows House / Inrestudio

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Houses • Hanoi, Vietnam Architects: Inrestudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 639 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Trieu Chien

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Ali Việt Nam , Konig , TexaCoat

Lead Architects: Kosuke Nishijima

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Design Team: Nguyen Thi Bich Thao, Nguyen Phuong Thao, Nguyen Phuc Nguyen, Khoa Van Trung

City: Hanoi

Country: Vietnam

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Text description provided by the architects. 100 Windows is a residence for two generations and three households — a parent couple and the families of their two sons — sharing a single building. The site lies along a river in the suburbs of Hanoi, in an area that was once farmland and is now becoming a small town where housing plots and rental factories intermingle. Neither fully urban nor rural, this transitional condition is expected to change substantially over the coming decades.