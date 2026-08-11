100 Windows House / Inrestudio

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Architects: Inrestudio
- Area: 639 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Trieu Chien
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Manufacturers: Ali Việt Nam, Konig, TexaCoat
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Lead Architects: Kosuke Nishijima
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Text description provided by the architects. 100 Windows is a residence for two generations and three households — a parent couple and the families of their two sons — sharing a single building. The site lies along a river in the suburbs of Hanoi, in an area that was once farmland and is now becoming a small town where housing plots and rental factories intermingle. Neither fully urban nor rural, this transitional condition is expected to change substantially over the coming decades.