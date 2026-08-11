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100 Windows House / Inrestudio

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100 Windows House / Inrestudio - Exterior Photography, Facade100 Windows House / Inrestudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood100 Windows House / Inrestudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Balcony, Concrete100 Windows House / Inrestudio - Exterior Photography, Wood, Deck100 Windows House / Inrestudio - More Images+ 35

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Hanoi, Vietnam
  • Architects: Inrestudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  639
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Trieu Chien
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ali Việt Nam, Konig, TexaCoat
  • Lead Architects: Kosuke Nishijima
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100 Windows House / Inrestudio - Image 6 of 40
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. 100 Windows is a residence for two generations and three households — a parent couple and the families of their two sons — sharing a single building. The site lies along a river in the suburbs of Hanoi, in an area that was once farmland and is now becoming a small town where housing plots and rental factories intermingle. Neither fully urban nor rural, this transitional condition is expected to change substantially over the coming decades.

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Inrestudio
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Concrete

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Cite: "100 Windows House / Inrestudio" 11 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182312/100-windows-house-inrestudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Trieu Chien

100 Windows House / Inrestudio

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