Mösli School Ostermundigen / Fiechter Salzmann

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Ostermundigen, Switzerland
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Architects: Fiechter Salzmann
- Area: 1500 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Andreas Buschmann
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Manufacturers: Elementwerk Istighofen
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Lead Architect: Lorenz Zahler
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- Category: Gymnasium, Educational Architecture, Schools
- Design Team: Reto Streit, Kaspar Berbuer, Barbora Cervenova
- Project Management: PBK
- Landscape Architecture: Andreas Geser
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Weber Brönimann
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: eicher+pauli
- City: Ostermundigen
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The listed Mösli School Complex is characterized by a clear orthogonal structure and is set within a generous, tree-lined landscape on the northern edge of Ostermundigen. Four compact pavilion buildings are arranged around a central courtyard framed by covered walkways, forming the spatial heart of the ensemble.