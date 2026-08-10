Mösli School Ostermundigen / Fiechter Salzmann

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Category: Gymnasium, Educational Architecture, Schools

Design Team: Reto Streit, Kaspar Berbuer, Barbora Cervenova

Project Management: PBK

Landscape Architecture: Andreas Geser

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Weber Brönimann

Engineering & Consulting > Other: eicher+pauli

City: Ostermundigen

Country: Switzerland

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Text description provided by the architects. The listed Mösli School Complex is characterized by a clear orthogonal structure and is set within a generous, tree-lined landscape on the northern edge of Ostermundigen. Four compact pavilion buildings are arranged around a central courtyard framed by covered walkways, forming the spatial heart of the ensemble.