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Mösli School Ostermundigen / Fiechter Salzmann

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Curated by Nina Vuga

Gymnasium, Educational Architecture, Schools
Ostermundigen, Switzerland
  • Architects: Fiechter Salzmann
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andreas Buschmann
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Elementwerk Istighofen
  • Lead Architect: Lorenz Zahler
  • Design Team: Reto Streit, Kaspar Berbuer, Barbora Cervenova
  • Project Management: PBK
  • Landscape Architecture: Andreas Geser
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Weber Brönimann
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: eicher+pauli
  • City: Ostermundigen
  • Country: Switzerland
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Mösli School Ostermundigen / Fiechter Salzmann - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Andreas Buschmann

Text description provided by the architects. The listed Mösli School Complex is characterized by a clear orthogonal structure and is set within a generous, tree-lined landscape on the northern edge of Ostermundigen. Four compact pavilion buildings are arranged around a central courtyard framed by covered walkways, forming the spatial heart of the ensemble.

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Fiechter Salzmann
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Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TraininggymnasiumEducational ArchitectureSchoolsSwitzerland

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WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TraininggymnasiumEducational ArchitectureSchoolsSwitzerland
Cite: "Mösli School Ostermundigen / Fiechter Salzmann" 10 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182305/mosli-school-ostermundigen-fiechter-salzmann> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Andreas Buschmann

Mösli 学校，奥斯特蒙迪根 / Fiechter Salzmann

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