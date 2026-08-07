Casa Eva / S-AR

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Puerto Escondido, Mexico
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Architects: S-AR
- Area: 540 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Cesar Belio
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Lead Architects: Cesar Guerrero, Ana Cecilia Garza
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Housing, Residential Interiors
- Design Team: Carlos Morales
- Structural Engineering: CM Ingeniería
- Technical Supervision: S-AR, Patricio Sodi
- Construction: Patricio Sodi
- Interior Design: Patricio Sodi, Claudio Sodi
- City: Puerto Escondido
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of a three-story building with one apartment per level, where the open social areas—conceived as covered terraces—become the central spatial protagonists.