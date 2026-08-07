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Casa Eva / S-AR

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Casa Eva / S-AR - Interior Photography, ChairCasa Eva / S-AR - Interior PhotographyCasa Eva / S-AR - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ChairCasa Eva / S-AR - Exterior PhotographyCasa Eva / S-AR - More Images+ 20

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Housing, Residential Interiors
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
  • Architects: S-AR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  540
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cesar Belio
  • Lead Architects: Cesar Guerrero, Ana Cecilia Garza
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Casa Eva / S-AR - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Belio

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of a three-story building with one apartment per level, where the open social areas—conceived as covered terraces—become the central spatial protagonists.

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S-AR
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WoodSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingInterior DesignResidential InteriorsMexico

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WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingInterior DesignResidential InteriorsMexico
Cite: "Casa Eva / S-AR" 07 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182293/casa-eva-s-ar> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Cesar Belio

Casa Eva / S-AR

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