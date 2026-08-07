Casa Eva / S-AR

+ 20

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Housing, Residential Interiors

Design Team: Carlos Morales

Structural Engineering: CM Ingeniería

Technical Supervision: S-AR, Patricio Sodi

Construction: Patricio Sodi

Interior Design: Patricio Sodi, Claudio Sodi

City: Puerto Escondido

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of a three-story building with one apartment per level, where the open social areas—conceived as covered terraces—become the central spatial protagonists.