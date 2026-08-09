Rayón 376 Terrace / Eduardo Garretti studio

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Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in the iconic Colonia Americana neighborhood. Inside a house dating from the early 20th century, architects Aureliano Alejos and Leonora Castorena developed an intervention that elevated the property's spatiality and habitability, giving it a unique language that is coherent with its preexistence.