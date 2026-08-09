Rayón 376 Terrace / Eduardo Garretti studio

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Guadalajara, Mexico
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Architects: Eduardo Garretti studio
- Area: 25 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Lazarillo.mx
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Lead Architect: Eduardo Garrido
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- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: Ricardo López Carrero
- City: Guadalajara
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in the iconic Colonia Americana neighborhood. Inside a house dating from the early 20th century, architects Aureliano Alejos and Leonora Castorena developed an intervention that elevated the property's spatiality and habitability, giving it a unique language that is coherent with its preexistence.