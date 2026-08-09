  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. Mexico
  5. Rayón 376 Terrace / Eduardo Garretti studio

Rayón 376 Terrace / Eduardo Garretti studio

Save

Rayón 376 Terrace / Eduardo Garretti studio - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamRayón 376 Terrace / Eduardo Garretti studio - Interior Photography, Wood, BalconyRayón 376 Terrace / Eduardo Garretti studio - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassRayón 376 Terrace / Eduardo Garretti studio - Interior PhotographyRayón 376 Terrace / Eduardo Garretti studio - More Images+ 9

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Commercial Architecture
Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Architects: Eduardo Garretti studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  25
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lazarillo.mx
  • Lead Architect: Eduardo Garrido
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rayón 376 Terrace / Eduardo Garretti studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Lazarillo.mx

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in the iconic Colonia Americana neighborhood. Inside a house dating from the early 20th century, architects Aureliano Alejos and Leonora Castorena developed an intervention that elevated the property's spatiality and habitability, giving it a unique language that is coherent with its preexistence.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Eduardo Garretti studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureMexico
Cite: "Rayón 376 Terrace / Eduardo Garretti studio" [Terraza Rayón 376 / Eduardo Garretti studio] 09 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182280/rayon-376-terrace-eduardo-garretti-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Lazarillo.mx

Rayón 376 露台 / Eduardo Garretti studio

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags