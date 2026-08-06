aa Market / Vari Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. aa market is a rooftop lifestyle market initiated, designed, and operated by vari architects in Chongqing. Rather than beginning as a conventional commercial commission, the project grew out of the architects' own daily needs. Located above their studio, it was first imagined as a place where the team, friends, and the surrounding community could eat, drink tea, meet, pause, and spend time together. From this small-scale spatial practice, the project gradually developed into an attempt to reactivate an overlooked rooftop within an industrial park and transform it into a new public interface for everyday urban life.