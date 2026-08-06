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aa Market / Vari Architects

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aa Market / Vari Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, Beam aa Market / Vari Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs aa Market / Vari Architects - Image 4 of 48 aa Market / Vari Architects - Image 5 of 48 aa Market / Vari Architects - More Images+ 43

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Market, Retail Interiors
Chongqing, China
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aa Market / Vari Architects - Image 28 of 48
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Text description provided by the architects. aa market is a rooftop lifestyle market initiated, designed, and operated by vari architects in Chongqing. Rather than beginning as a conventional commercial commission, the project grew out of the architects' own daily needs. Located above their studio, it was first imagined as a place where the team, friends, and the surrounding community could eat, drink tea, meet, pause, and spend time together. From this small-scale spatial practice, the project gradually developed into an attempt to reactivate an overlooked rooftop within an industrial park and transform it into a new public interface for everyday urban life.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureInterior DesignMarketRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: " aa Market / Vari Architects" 06 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182219/aa-market-vari-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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