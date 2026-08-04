Atalaya House / Refugio Outdoor

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Architects: Refugio Outdoor
- Area: 36 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ennio Nasi
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Manufacturers: Arauco, DVP, MK, Molino Viejo, Vesto
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Lead Architect: Felipe Valdivia
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- Category: Cabins & Lodges
- Design Team: Lukas Yunge
- Technical Team: Jorge Alvarado
- Country: Chile
Text description provided by the architects. A watchtower, or atalaya, is a construction in a privileged position from which to observe or analyze something. In architecture, this privileged position implies the need for openings at higher levels above the ground, which is why watchtowers are typically associated with surveillance. However, a watchtower does not need to be very tall, nor does it need to visually dominate every corner of a territory to achieve perspective—one that, indeed, goes far beyond mere surveillance.