  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Chile
  5. Atalaya House / Refugio Outdoor

Atalaya House / Refugio Outdoor

Save

Atalaya House / Refugio Outdoor - Exterior PhotographyAtalaya House / Refugio Outdoor - Exterior Photography, WoodAtalaya House / Refugio Outdoor - Interior Photography, WoodAtalaya House / Refugio Outdoor - Exterior PhotographyAtalaya House / Refugio Outdoor - More Images+ 18

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Cabins & Lodges
Chile
  • Architects: Refugio Outdoor
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  36
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ennio Nasi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arauco, DVP, MK, Molino Viejo, Vesto
  • Lead Architect: Felipe Valdivia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Atalaya House / Refugio Outdoor - Image 10 of 23
© Ennio Nasi

Text description provided by the architects. A watchtower, or atalaya, is a construction in a privileged position from which to observe or analyze something. In architecture, this privileged position implies the need for openings at higher levels above the ground, which is why watchtowers are typically associated with surveillance. However, a watchtower does not need to be very tall, nor does it need to visually dominate every corner of a territory to achieve perspective—one that, indeed, goes far beyond mere surveillance.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Refugio Outdoor
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesChile

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesChile
Cite: "Atalaya House / Refugio Outdoor" [Vivienda Atalaya / Refugio Outdoor] 04 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182202/atalaya-house-refugio-outdoor> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Ennio Nasi

Atalaya 住宅 / Refugio Outdoor

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags