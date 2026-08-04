Atalaya House / Refugio Outdoor

+ 18

Cabins & Lodges • Chile Architects: Refugio Outdoor

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 36 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Ennio Nasi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Arauco DVP , MK , Molino Viejo , Vesto Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Felipe Valdivia

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Cabins & Lodges

Design Team: Lukas Yunge

Technical Team: Jorge Alvarado

Country: Chile

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A watchtower, or atalaya, is a construction in a privileged position from which to observe or analyze something. In architecture, this privileged position implies the need for openings at higher levels above the ground, which is why watchtowers are typically associated with surveillance. However, a watchtower does not need to be very tall, nor does it need to visually dominate every corner of a territory to achieve perspective—one that, indeed, goes far beyond mere surveillance.